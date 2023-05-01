Dutch police arrest fake ‘Boris Johnson’ for drink driving

An image of the fake driving licence was posted on the Instagram account of Netherlands's Police Groningen Centrum - AFP/AFP

Dutch police have revealed that a man arrested on suspicion of drink driving was found to have a driver's licence identifying him as Boris Johnson.

The fake Ukrainian document, complete with the former British prime minister's picture and correct birth date, was “issued” in 2019 and valid until the end of the year 3000.

Police spokesman Thijs Damstra said the discovery came after officers investigated a crash shortly after midnight on Sunday in which a car hit a pole near the Emma Bridge in the northern city of Groningen.

The car was abandoned but officers were later told that the driver was standing nearby on the bridge.

“The person could not identify himself and refused to undertake a breathalyser test,” Mr Damstra told news agency AFP.

The 35-year-old man, from the small town of Zuidhorn west of Groningen, was arrested and police searched his car.

“Inside, police found a fake driver's licence belonging to Boris Johnson,” Mr Damstra said.

“Unfortunately for this person, we did not fall for his forgery,” Groningen police added on its Instagram account.

Police could not say where the forged document was made but public broadcaster NOS journalist and former Russia correspondent Kysia Hekster wrote on Twitter that fake driver's licences could easily be bought in tourist shops in Ukraine.

Mr Damstra added: “As far as I'm aware, the real Mr Boris Johnson was not in the Netherlands at the time.”