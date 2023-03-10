Dutch police close to breakthrough in nabbing ‘Peaky Blinders’ jewellery gang

Officers have the names of the robbery suspects captured in surveillance footage at the European Fine Art Fair in Maastricht - Photo courtesy of the police

Dutch police are hot on the heels of a notorious crime gang behind a multi-million-pound “peaky blinders” jewellery heist.

Officers have the names of the suspects who escaped with gems worth more than €30 million at a Maastricht art fair last June, and believe they are part of a gang known as Pink Panther.

The daring thieves made headlines after strolling into the art fair smartly dressed in suits and flat caps and making off with jewels in the middle of the day.

A team of 20 officers is now honing in on a “specific group of suspects from the Balkans”, including an Albanian and a Montenegrin thought to be in hiding.

Gang has stolen goods worth €334m over 25 years

Investigators believe they are members of the infamous Pink Panther gang, linked to 25 years’ worth of heists accumulating an estimated value of €334 million, according to the De Telegraaf newspaper.

The news is vindication to Dutch detective Arthur Brand, known as the “Indiana Jones of the art world”, who voiced suspicions the gang could be involved in the weeks after the robbery.

The 53-year-old has been working with detectives and believes a breakthrough could be on the horizon.

“You know the Pink Panthers are not easy to catch,” Mr Brand told The Times.

“It is a big, big breakthrough. I know the team working on it, they are very determined to catch these guys and they will. They are not far off.”

The case is part of a Europol “diamonds” file on thieves who have participated in 160 heists since 2016, including 32 robberies in Germany, 27 in Switzerland and ten in the Netherlands.

A confidential list has been circulated to police forces throughout Europe, with between five and ten robbers deemed “high-value targets seen again and again” in incidents but never caught.

It is thought that three of these are on Europe’s most wanted list.