Dutch Prime Minister comes on unexpected visit to Odesa, promises Patriot missiles and boats

Mark Rutte , Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands, arrived in Odesa on an unannounced visit on Friday, 13 October, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Rutte on Twitter (X), reports European Pravda

Details: The head of the Dutch government said that he came to Odesa at Zelenskyy's invitation to show that "the terrible events in Israel and Gaza will not distract us" from supporting Ukraine.

Quote: "We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes. This winter, Russia will try to hurt Ukraine as much as possible. So the Netherlands will supply extra Patriot missiles, so that Ukraine can defend itself against Russia’s barbaric airstrikes," he wrote.

Rutte noted that during the visit, he visited the port of Odesa, "where Ukrainian civilians are working hard in the most difficult of circumstances".

"The Netherlands will help Ukraine acquire patrol boats which can help keep the shipping route for grain exports safe," he added.

Earlier this week, the Netherlands announced it was sending a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which included drones, demining equipment and ammunition, as well as sending its F-16s to train Ukrainians in Romania in the coming weeks.

The total value of the Netherlands' military aid to Ukraine is 2.1 billion euros, of which almost 1 billion euros are direct supplies, and 468 million euros are equipment purchased on a commercial basis.

