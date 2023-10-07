Dutch prince's Nazi card revives calls for inquiry

STORY: There are fresh calls for an inquiry into the late Dutch Prince Bernhard's ties with the Nazi party...

... after a historian discovered a Nazi membership card in his name.

The card, which showed Bernhard first joined in 1933, was confirmed by the Dutch government.

The Center for Information and Documentation Israel said in a statement on Friday while there was always suspicion Bernhard was a Nazi member...

...his denial until his death in 2004 "weighs much more heavily for people".

It called for an investigation by the Netherlands-based Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies.

Born in 1911, Bernhard was a German who became a Dutch citizen, and later flew combat missions for the Allies against Germany during the war.

As early as 1996, Dutch journalists found a copy of a Nazi party membership, and correspondence showing he quit the party in 1936 when he became engaged to Juliana, the Dutch princess who would later became queen.

King Willem Alexander on Friday said the discovery could revive painful memories of the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands during World War Two, in particular for the Jewish community, but said there is a need to see the past as it was.