Dutch queen meets LGBT community in San Francisco

Access Hollywood

Chris Pine is speaking out about Harry Styles allegedly spitting on him at the “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere at the Venice Film Festival. A rep for the 42-year-old actor told Access Hollywood in a statement that the buzz surrounding a supposed feud between Chris and his 28-year-old co-star Harry at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival is “ridiculous.” “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine……there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”