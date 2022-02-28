Dutch regulator issues sixth $5.7 million fine against Apple in App Store dispute

Apple Inc. reports fourth quarter earnings in Washington
·1 min read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch antitrust regulator on Monday issued a sixth weekly fine of 5 million euro ($5.7 million) against Apple for failure to comply with an order to open its App Store to alternative forms of payment for dating apps in the Netherlands.

Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that Apple had informed the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) it believed it had already complied with the watchdog's order.

The ACM said in a statement that it was not aware of any change in Apple's position and it imposed the new fine.

($1 = 0.8924 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling)

