Dutch regulator levies 10th fine on Apple in dating app row, assessing new proposal

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S.
·1 min read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch consumer watchdog on Monday levied a tenth weekly fine against Apple for failure to comply with an order to make it possible for dating app providers in the Netherlands to use non-Apple payment methods.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets said its fines against the company in the dispute now total 50 million euros ($55 million).

It said Apple had submitted a proposal for complying with the order on Sunday - a move the watchdog said it welcomed but that came too late to avoid the latest fine.

($1 = 0.9114 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street regulator proposes to expand the definition of broker-dealers

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday proposed expanding the definition of broker-dealers and mandating that Principal Trading Firms (PTFs) must register with the agency. The Wall Street regulator said the proposal, which is subject to public consultation, aims to enhance market resiliency and help level the playing field. Monday's rule expands the definition of a dealer as "one that engages in a routine pattern of buying and selling securities that has the effect of providing liquidity to other market participants."

  • Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscar slap

    Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars provoked intense opinions online, especially from comedians who felt it was an assault on their art. “Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian,” Kathy Griffin wrote on Twitter. “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

  • Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on Oscars stage after joke about Jada Pinkett Smith

    The 94th annual Academy Awards took quite the turn in its final hour when Will Smith appeared to strike Chris […] The post Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on Oscars stage after joke about Jada Pinkett Smith appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits

    President Joe Biden released a budget blueprint Monday that calls for higher taxes on the wealthy, lower federal deficits, more money for police and greater funding for education, public health and housing. In essence, it tries to tell voters what a diverse and at times fractured Democratic Party stands for ahead of the midterm elections that could decide whether Congress remains under the party's control. The bottom line: Biden is proposing a total of $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October, slightly less than what was projected to be spent this year before the supplemental spending bill was signed into law this month.

  • Warner: Putin is the one individual trying to make regime change in Europe

    Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said on Sunday said Russian President Vladimir Putin is the one seeking to initiate a regime change after President Biden suggested Putin should be removed from power over the weekend. Dana Bash, host of CNN's "State of the Union," asked Warner if he believed Biden's remarks in Poland had done any damage. During a speech in Warsaw, Biden called Putin a "butcher" and added "for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power...

  • 13 Sci-Fi, Mystery, And Drama Plots That "The Twilight Zone" May Have Inspired

    The Twilight Zone may have inspired some of your favorite blockbuster movies and cult classics.View Entire Post ›

  • The Wrong Man Is Guiding Mark Zuckerberg, Says Whistleblower: Frances Haugen Slams Nick Clegg For “Paycheck Belief”

    The wrong man has the ear of Mark Zuckerberg, according to tireless Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. The former company executive who previously leaked thousands of internal Facebook papers and testified before the US Senate and British parliament last year, told The Times that Zuckerberg and his senior team continued to “pursue growth at all costs” […]

  • Progressives build massive, cloaked online powerhouse

    Progressive strategists have quietly built a massive network of social media communities in political battleground states that can activate ahead of elections and policy fights, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The network, operating under the name Real Voices Media, uses apolitical, nonideological content to build up audiences. It then leverages the crowd on behalf of clients in what experts say is a potent persuasion strategy. President Biden and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are beneficiari

  • Elon Musk giving 'serious thought' to build a new social media platform

    Musk was responding to a Twitter user's question on whether he would consider building a social media platform consisting of an open source algorithm and one that would prioritize free speech, and where propaganda was minimal. Musk, a prolific user of Twitter himself, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies of late. His tweet comes a day after he put out a Twitter poll asking users if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70% voted "no".

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Thinks a New Twitter Might Be Needed

    Mahatma Gandhi once said, "Be the change you wish to see in the world." Tesla Chief Executive or the "Technoking of Tesla," as he likes to call himself, Elon Musk has been advocating for significant changes to be made at social media platform Twitter over the last 24 to 48 hours. Musk's Twitter feed is a digital soiree and his nearly 80 million followers never forget to chime in.

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter ‘Undermines Democracy,’ Suggests Need for ‘a New Platform’

    In a series of tweets, the Tesla founder said the platform is not living up to its duties as "the de facto public town square"

  • Social media has a negative impact on girls earlier than boys, Oxbridge study finds

    Girls experience a negative link between social media use and life satisfaction when they are aged 11 to 13, while for boys this happens when they are older at 14-15, a new study has found.

  • Instagram may soon allow you to respond to Stories with voice messages

    According to developer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is working on allowing people to send voice messages in response to Stories.

  • TikTok testing search ads

    Many brands already know TikTok drives sales. TikTok search ads could help attract qualified traffic (and get valuable keyword data). Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Elon Musk wants to start his own social network fuelled by dogecoin

    SpaceX and Tesla boss claims Twitter is ‘failing to adhere to free speech principles’