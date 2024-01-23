Dutch reporter murder suspects on trial

De Vries's was killed because of his role in a drug gang trial, authorities believe (Remko de Waal)

The trial began on Tuesday of nine suspects in the murder of high-profile Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, whose killing stunned the Netherlands and spotlighted the country's drug gang underworld.

De Vries, 64, was shot in the head on a busy Amsterdam street in July 2021, shortly after leaving a television studio where he was appearing as a guest.

Authorities believe gang leaders ordered his murder due to his role as adviser to a key witness in the trial of alleged drugs baron Ridouan Taghi, who was arrested in Dubai in 2019.

Two suspects, identified only as Dutch man Delano G. and Kamil E. from Poland, were arrested shortly after the incident. Prosecutors have called for them to serve a life sentence.

During the hearing, prosecutors accused Delano G. of pulling the trigger and Kamil E. of driving the getaway car and carrying out surveillance prior to the shooting.

Both denied the charges.

"I didn't kill anyone. I knew nothing about the murder. I didn't see a weapon," Kamil E. told the court through a Polish interpreter.

Just before the verdict against the pair, new information emerged that prompted judges to reopen the case.

Seven men suspected of organising and facilitating the killing have been added to the trial, in addition to Delano G. and Kamil E.

The court has said a verdict is expected in June.

The trial has "painfully demonstrated the potential repercussions for those interfering with the power of organised crime, including journalists", said Jasmijn de Zeeuw from the Free Press United group.

Hearings will take place in an extra high-security "bunker" at the court in Amsterdam.

De Vries was a household name in the Netherlands and his killing sparked an outpouring of grief, with thousands of mourners paying their respects to a national "hero" when he died.

