Dutch shipbuilder sues government over Russia sanctions losses

The Netherland’s largest shipbuilder is suing the Dutch government over damages it claims to have suffered resulting from sanctions against Russia.

Damen closed its Russian operations in the ports of St Petersburg and Novorossiysk, which are strategically important for the Kremlin’s naval force, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

It also scrapped contracts for the delivery of a number of vessels to Russia as a result of sanctions introduced on Moscow by the EU in response to the war.

The firm is best known for producing a wide-ranging fleet of military and industrial vessels, as well as luxury yachts.

Rick van de Wag, a spokesman for Damen, said on Tuesday it was seeking compensation because it “suffers damages” from the punitive measures drawn up by the bloc.

“Before the sanctions, Damen had signed contracts with Russian ship buyers, and after the invasion of Ukraine, the Dutch government decided that such contracts may not be honoured by the Dutch business community.

“The government has not offered Damen compensation for that damage.”

The EU has rolled out 11 packages of sanctions aimed at starving Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war machine of much needed western technologies and funds. The measures are implemented by national governments in the bloc’s 27 member states.

The Dutch government is yet to comment on the lawsuit, but insiders have vented anger over Damen’s move.

“The true north on Damen’s moral compass always seems to point at the owner’s wallet,” a Dutch government source told the Telegraph.

The shipbuilder was to deliver five tugboats to Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy agency, in October last year.

Details of its other clients are largely kept secret, but Dutch media outlets reported a number of work boats and trawlers were under contract from Russian firms.

‘Cancelling Russian contracts’

Clarksons, a UK shipbroker, listed 41 tugboats, platform supply vessels, crew boats and ferries as being built at Damen’s facilities in Gorinchem, which is south-east of Rotterdam, at the time sanctions were enforced and Damen announced it was cancelling Russian contracts.

Days before the invasion, Damen had delivered an Arctic dredger to Russia, likely being used to forge new shipping lanes in the region.

It has previously built a yacht for Russian oligarch Oleg Tinker, who recently had his UK sanctions lifted, and was preparing a vessel linked to former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who has been sanctioned by the UK and EU.

The firm filed its lawsuit at the Court of Rotterdam on May 10, but the case is only expected to move forward next year.

Despite the sanctions, Damen produced a record €2.5 billion (£2.1bn) worth of ships in 2022, according to figures published earlier this year.

