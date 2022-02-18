Dutch thrillseekers brace against the strong winds of Eunice
People made the best of Storm Eunice by going out and standing up against strong winds in Langevelderslag, Netherlands, on Friday, Feb. 18.
A large majority of Americans support a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, according to a new NewsNation poll.The poll found that 70 percent of respondents support a pathway to citizenship, while 30 percent oppose it. Among women, support was slightly higher at 72 percent.Most recent immigration reform initiatives have centered around granting legal avenues for undocumented immigrants to get legal status.The last time a broad...
Kansas State has never won more than seven road games in a season under Bruce Weber. That could change this year if the Wildcats keep playing their best away from home.
EXCLUSIVE: Indican Pictures has acquired One Moment, a family comedy starring the late Danny Aiello, with plans to release it in theaters in May and on VOD in July. One Moment tells the story of middle-aged siblings struggling to manage their lives and careers while also caring for their recently widowed aging father, Joe (Aiello). […]
The Biden administration releases a tool to help identify disadvantaged communities plagued by environmental hazards, but it won't include race as a factor.
UCLA suffered a significant blow to its defense Wednesday with linebacker Mitchell Agude announcing he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
FX gave new details about its highly anticipated Alien TV series from Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley. FX chief John Landgraf told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday that Hawley would shoot a new season of Fargo — which was just renewed for season five — before Alien. “We need to shoot […]
Singapore's president has ordered a delay in the execution of two men sentenced to death who are believed to be mentally disabled, a lawyer said Thursday. The order from President Halimah Yacob came after lawyers for the two men filed a new legal bid to stop their hanging after losing several previous appeals. Ravi Madasamy, a member of the law firm handling the case, wrote on Facebook that the president stayed the execution of both men.
The airline will add non-stop flights to New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
After hair tinsel and retro shaggy mullets, the TikTok beauty community has found its new favorite...
Russia has continued its joint military exercises with Belarus even as though it claims to have withdrawn some troops from near Ukraine.
Channing Tatum talks to yahoo Entertainment about how the death of his dog helped inspire the making of his latest film, Dog.
A bat falcon has been spotted for the first time in the United States, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Such a move by Kyiv would precipitate Moscow’s retaliation that wouldn’t stop at borders and instead roll into the Ukrainian capital. The declassification work has been one of the most aggressive moves from the Intelligence Community (I.C.) to reveal the calculation of tricky diplomatic and national security problems since the Kennedy Administration opened their notebooks about the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Canadian figure skater Madeline Schizas could end up a medalist at the Beijing Games, though she isn’t holding her breath for the results of the Russian doping scandal that has cast a shadow over figure skating at the Winter Olympics. “I think everyone’s just kind of accepted that this is forever going to be part of our Olympic experience,” Schizas said. Schizas was part of the group of eight Canadian skaters who placed fourth in the team competition that happened the first week of the Beijing Games.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were first linked in February 2020, and got married in May last year
The couple will welcome their first baby together "on or around the 4th of July"
Lake Erie indeed.
"No one should be rewarded for providing false or misleading information to the federal government," the House Oversight Committee wrote.
Francis Ford Coppola is once again offering his thoughts on Marvel while also reflecting on the modern landscape of studio films. Coppola garnered attention for his comments three years ago after coming to the defense of Martin Scorsese, who faced backlash at the time for describing Marvel films as “not cinema.” Coppola shared the same sentiments but […]
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government should consider canceling former President Donald Trump's lease of a historic Washington building he made into a luxury hotel before he sells it, a U.S. congressional committee said on Thursday. The committee in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives said recent developments indicated his Trump Organization may have filed inaccurate financial statements when the government leased the property to him before he ran for president. Representatives Carolyn Maloney and Gerald Connolly, the two leading Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee, wrote to ask the U.S. General Services Administration, the federal property manager, to consider terminating the lease, rather than allowing him to sell it for profit.