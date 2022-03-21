Dutch watchdog fines Apple again, says evaluating new proposal

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch antitrust watchdog said Apple had sent it "new proposals" on Monday to try to resolve a long-running dispute over the company's failure to make it possible for dating app developers to use non-Apple payment methods in the Netherlands.

The Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) did not disclose Apple's proposed remedy, and said it had imposed a 5 million euro ($5.5 million) fine on the company, the ninth such weekly penalty Apple has received in the dispute since January.

($1 = 0.9059 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)