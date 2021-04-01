The Dutch went first in 2001; who has same-sex marriage now?

  • Peter Wittebrood-Lemke, from left, Frank Wittebrood, Ton Jansen, Louis Rogmans, Helene Faasen and Anne-Marie Thus cut the wedding cake after exchanging vows at Amsterdam's City Hall early Sunday, April 1, 2001. The pairs were among four couples to get married under a new law which took effect April 1, 2001, the world's first such law allowing same-sex marriages with equal rights. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Frank Wittebrood, left, and Peter Wittebrood-Lemke, show their tattooed rings to Amsterdam mayor Job Cohen, right, after exchanging vows at Amsterdam's City Hall early Sunday, April 1, 2001. The pair was among four couples to get married under a new law which took effect April 1 and is the world's first such law allowing same-sex marriages with equal rights. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Helene Faasen, left, and Anne-Marie Thus arrive at Amsterdam's City Hall early Sunday, April 1, 2001. The pair was among four couples to get married under a new law which took effect April 1, the world's first such law allowing same-sex marriages with equal rights. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Gert Kasteel, left, and Dolf Pasker kiss after exchanging vows at Amsterdam's City Hall early Sunday, April 1, 2001. The pair was among four couples to get married under a new law which took effect April 1, 2001, the world's first such law allowing same-sex marriages with equal rights. Same-sex marriage is now legal in 28 countries, including most of Western Europe, as well as in the self-governing island of Taiwan. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Gert Kasteel, left, and Dolf Pasker, right, one of the first four couples who tied the knot when same-sex marriage was legalized in the Netherlands, react during an interview at their home in Weesp, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Twenty years ago, the mayor of Amsterdam married four couples in City Hall as the Netherlands became the first country in the world with legalized same-sex marriage. It's now legal in 28 countries, including most of Western Europe, as well as in the self-governing island of Taiwan. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Demonstrators stand outside Amsterdam's City Hall holding a biblical text from the Old Testament reading "come let us return to the Lord" on April 1, 2001. Twenty years ago, the mayor of Amsterdam married four couples as the Netherlands became the first country in the world with legalized same-sex marriages. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
  • Belgians Marion Huibrechts, right, and Christel Verswyvelen leave the town hall of Kappelen, north Belgium, Friday, June 6, 2003. The two women became the first gay couple to marry in Belgium on Friday under laws passed earlier this year. Huibrechts and Verswyvelen celebrated 16 years of partnership with official vows at a civil ceremony. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
  • The Rev. Joshua Cotter, of the Unification Church in Bridgeport, Conn., center, and George Welles, of the Church of Our Savior, in Milton, Mass., right, protest against same-sex marriage and civil unions, Monday, March 29, 2004, at the Statehouse in Boston. The Massachusetts Legislature gave final approval in 2004 to a constitutional amendment that would ban gay marriage but legalize civil unions; the state Supreme Court subsequently ordered the legalization of same-sex marriage across the state. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole)
  • Two men kiss each other outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican during a candle-lit demonstration for gay rights on Dec. 6, 2008. Several countries in Europe – including Italy, Greece and the Czech Republic — provide civil unions for same-sex couples. But even if these arrangements offer many of the protections of marriage, many LGBTQ activists consider them a demeaning second-tier status. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
  • Supporters of gay marriage celebrate under the gay flag outside the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2005. The parliament has legalized same-sex marriage, defying conservatives and clergy who opposed making traditionally Roman Catholic Spain the third nation to take this step. (AP Photo/Jasper Juinen)
  • Couple Bathini Dambuza, left, and Lindiwe Radebe, right, show off their engagement rings as they pose for a photograph on Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2006. Dambuza and Radebe, who have been engaged for a year, want to take their relationship to the natural next step and get married after the South African parliament approved new legislation recognizing same-sex marriages. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
  • A gay couple kisses outside Argentina's congress during a rally to support a proposal to legalize same-sex marriage in Buenos Aires, Wednesday, July 14, 2010. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Members of Catholic groups protest outside Argentina's Congress against a same-sex marriage bill in Buenos Aires, Tuesday, July 13, 2010. Argentina subsequently became the first Latin American country to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
  • Rodrigo Borda, left, and his partner Sergio Miranda watch a Civil Registry worker take down their information to apply to get married in Montevideo, Uruguay, Monday, Aug. 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
  • Partners Adrian, left and Shane, arrive to vote at a polling station in Drogheda, Ireland, Friday, May 22, 2015. Same-sex marriage is now legal in 28 countries worldwide, including most of Western Europe, as well as the self-governing island of Taiwan. Legalization came in various ways: through court rulings, legislation and – in the case of Ireland – a resounding endorsement by voters in a 2015 national referendum. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • Protesters wait at a police skirmish line before being allowed to proceed as hundreds demonstrated against the Mormon Church's support of Proposition 8, the California ballot measure that banned same-sex marriage, in the Westwood district of Los Angeles Thursday, Nov. 6, 2008. Prop 8 was overturned in 2013. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
  • Tori Sisson, left, and Shante Wolfe kiss after saying their marriage vows, in Montgomery, Ala., Feb. 9, 2015. Sisson and Wolfe were the first same-sex couple to file their marriage license. The U.S. Supreme Court declared Friday, June 26, 2015, that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the country, in a culmination of two decades of litigation over marriage, and gay rights generally. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • John Lewis, left, and Stuart Gaffney embrace outside San Francisco's City Hall shortly before the U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for same-sex marriage in California on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • Ann Sorrell, 78, left, and Marge Eide, 77, of Ann Arbor, a couple for 43 years, embrace after exchanging vows in Ann Arbor, Mich., following a ruling by the US Supreme Court that struck down bans on same sex marriage nationwide Friday, June 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Betty Lynch, left, Carmel, Ind., and Annette Gross of Indianapolis, hug during a press conference in the Indiana Statehouse Rotunda in Indianapolis, Friday, June 26, 2015, after the Supreme Court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the U.S. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • LGBT rights activists Sandra Rojas, left, and Adriana Gonzalez celebrate a Constitutional Court decision to give same-sex couples marriage rights, in front of the Justice Palace in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, April 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
  • People cheer outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan on Friday, May 17, 2019, after the passage of a law allowing same-sex marriage - a first for Asia. The vote Friday allows same-sex couples full legal marriage rights, including in areas such as taxes, insurance and child custody. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Lesbian couples Chen Ying-hsuan, right, holds Li Li-chen's hand during a military mass weddings ceremony in Taoyuan city, northern Taiwan, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Two lesbian couples tied the knot in a historic step for the island. Taiwan is the only place in Asia to have legalized gay marriage, passing legislation in this regard in May 2019. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Same-sex marriage supporters kiss outside the Legislative Yuan Friday, May 17, 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan after the legislature passed a law allowing same-sex marriage in a first for Asia. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
1 / 24

Same sex Marriage 20 Years

Peter Wittebrood-Lemke, from left, Frank Wittebrood, Ton Jansen, Louis Rogmans, Helene Faasen and Anne-Marie Thus cut the wedding cake after exchanging vows at Amsterdam's City Hall early Sunday, April 1, 2001. The pairs were among four couples to get married under a new law which took effect April 1, 2001, the world's first such law allowing same-sex marriages with equal rights. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
DAVID CRARY and MIKE CORDER
·5 min read

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Twenty years ago, just after the stroke of midnight on April 1, the mayor of Amsterdam married four couples in City Hall as the Netherlands became the first country in the world with legalized same-sex marriages.

"There are two reasons to rejoice,″ Mayor Job Cohen told the newlyweds before pink champagne and pink cake were served. ″You are celebrating your marriage, and you are also celebrating your right to be married.″

Same-sex marriage is now legal in 28 countries worldwide, as well as the self-governing island of Taiwan. That includes most of Western Europe. Yet its spread has been uneven — Taiwan is the only place in Asia to take the step; South Africa is the only African country to do so.

“If you had told me 20 years ago that today same-sex marriage would be a reality in 29 countries, I would not have believed you,” said Jessica Stern, executive director of the global LGBTQ-rights group OutRight Action International.

But she noted how polarized the world is regarding LGBTQ acceptance, with nearly 70 countries continuing to criminalize same-sex relations.

“The progress has been great, no doubt. But we have a long road ahead,” Stern said.

In many countries, even outside of Asia and Africa, opposition to marriage equality remains vehement. In Guatemala, some lawmakers have proposed a bill that would explicitly ban same-sex marriage. In Poland, President Andrzej Duda was reelected last year after a campaign depicting the LGBTQ rights movement as more harmful than communism.

Poland is among a solid bloc of Eastern European countries that have resisted same-sex marriage, while 16 countries in Western Europe have legalized it.

Switzerland is on track to become the 17th — its parliament approved legalization of same-sex marriage in December. But the law hasn’t taken effect, and opponents are trying to collect enough signatures to require a referendum on whether to overturn it.

Elsewhere, same-sex marriage is legal in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica; five South American countries; a majority of Mexico’s 32 states; Australia and New Zealand.

Added together, those countries are home to about 1.2 billion people, roughly 15% of the world’s population. Legalization came in various ways: through court rulings, legislation and — in the case of Ireland — a resounding endorsement by voters in a 2015 national referendum.

Several countries in Europe — including Italy, Greece and the Czech Republic — provide civil unions for same-sex couples. But even if these arrangements offer many of the protections of marriage, many LGBTQ activists consider them a demeaning second-tier status.

Just two weeks ago, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office declared that the Catholic Church won’t bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”

In the Netherlands, there have been more than 18,000 same-sex marriages since 2001 — about 53% of them between two women, according to the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics. Each year about 400 same-sex marriages break up, the bureau says.

Amsterdam will be celebrating the April 1 anniversary with an online symposium and a “rainbow walk” route along 20 sites considered important in the struggle for LGBTQ rights.

“There are still causes for concern,” the city said. “Because equal rights don’t automatically lead to everybody being treated the same.”

One of the couples married 20 years ago, Gert Kasteel and Dolf Pasker, told The Associated Press they’d been warmly accepted by their neighbors and associates, though they’re aware that anti-LGBTQ sentiment persists elsewhere.

“For most people, it is no issue any more,” Pasker said. “Oh happy day.”

In contrast to the Netherlands, there was an 11-year gap in the United States between the first legal same-sex marriages in Massachusetts in 2004 and the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that extended legalization nationwide. According to the Williams Institute, a think tank at the UCLA School of Law that specializes in research on LGBTQ issues, there were 513,000 married same-sex couples in the U.S. in 2020.

As in other countries legalizing same-sex marriage, popular support for the concept has risen steadily in the U.S. since 2004. Back then, 42% of Americans thought same-sex marriage should be legalized, according to the Gallup Poll. By last year, that figured had reached 67%.

In Africa, where religious and cultural traditions often frown on homosexuality, no country appears on track to soon join South Africa in legalizing same-sex marriage.

The situation is more fluid in Asia. A same-sex partnership bill has been proposed in Thailand’s parliament. In Japan, where some local governments recognize same-sex unions, a court recently ruled that same-sex marriage should be allowed under the constitution. The ruling has no immediate legal effect, but activists say it could influence other court cases and boost their quest for parliamentary debate on allowing same-sex marriage.

India struck down a colonial-era law in 2018 that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and there are some openly gay celebrities. But same-sex marriage remains illegal; the government says gay and lesbian couples don’t warrant the status of “family unit.”

As the marriage equality movement took shape in Europe and the Americas over the past 20 years, opponents worldwide offered some basic counter-arguments.

One common warning related to religious freedom, with some faith leaders predicting repercussions for religions that disapprove of same-sex relationships.

For the most part, faiths in the same-sex marriage countries have been able to maintain their own rites of marriage. There have been some highly publicized legal cases, however, such as one that reached the U.S. Supreme Court involving in a conservative Christian baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

Another argument was that legalizing same-sex marriage would undermine the institution of marriage itself.

Lawyer Evan Wolfson, who helped orchestrate the U.S. marriage equality movement as head of the advocacy group Freedom to Marry, assessed this argument in a recent article in the European Human Rights Law Review.

“The history of marriage is a history of change and expanding inclusion. ... The sky has not fallen when marriage has embraced same-sex couples,” he wrote. “There is enough marriage to share.”

___

Crary reported from New York. Associated Press reporters Vanessa Gera in Warsaw and Krutika Pathi in New Delhi contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Serena Williams Admits Her Marriage to Alexis Ohanian Isn't "Bliss," Unless They Work for It

    "Marriage is not bliss. But it can be if you work at it," said the tennis superstar.

  • ESG Turns This Metals Stock Into Winner, Batters Top Glove

    (Bloomberg) -- As the world’s biggest glove maker stumbles because of ESG concerns, a metal producer’s focus on environmental, social and governance practices has made it a darling among investors.Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd. surged 18% in the March quarter to become the best performer on Malaysia’s benchmark stock index. The company, whose plants run on hydropower, has rallied amid higher prices of the metal and bets that its products made with a smaller carbon footprint will be in demand.The global decarbonization agenda and rising investor interest in ESG factors have put Southeast Asia’s biggest aluminum smelter in a sweet spot. China is trying to meet a goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, leaving aluminum producers that run on coal-fired power in the government’s cross-hairs.The company’s hydro-run smelter means it uses renewable energy to produce the metal, which bodes well with ESG-centric clients, Low Jin Wu, an analyst at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd. said in a report.“Press Metal tops when it comes to ESG because of their strategic decision to position themselves in Sarawak with rich hydro-power as their power backbone,” said Chua Zhu Lian, investment director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn. “There’s scarcity of low-carbon aluminum makers globally.”Top GloveShares of Press Metal have doubled from its October low to 10.02 ringgit. They climbed 1.2% on Thursday. The company is now the eighth-biggest by market value in Malaysia’s stock gauge, surpassing Top Glove. A year ago, Press Metal languished in the bottom five, while Top Glove at one point in October was close to becoming the nation’s most valued firm.Top Glove shares have tumbled 25% this year as vaccine rollouts weaken its appeal. The rout deepened this week after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection ordered personnel at U.S. ports of entry to seize its gloves over allegations of forced labor.That’s a blow to Top Glove and comes as Malaysia’s key industries -- palm oil and gloves -- grapple with intense scrutiny over poor labor practices.(Updates with share price performance in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vietnam receives first batch of vaccines under COVAX scheme

    Vietnam received 811,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, its first batch of vaccines under the global COVAX scheme, following a week-long delay caused by limited supply. Thursday's delivery took Vietnam's number of AstraZeneca doses to nearly 930,000 so far, but the country is looking to diversify its procurement from more sources, including Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinovac and Russia's vaccine, Sputnik V.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: New footage shows George Floyd pleading with officers

    George Floyd can be heard telling officers, "I'm not a bad guy" in newly-revealed bodycam footage.

  • Matt Gaetz said he's talked to every conservative network about a post-Congress gig, but Fox News denied his claims, saying it had 'no interest in hiring him'

    No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," Fox said.

  • Gaza man: After lengthy torture, Hamas forced me to divorce

    After months of torture and interrogations in a Hamas prison, Palestinian activist Rami Aman says he was offered an unconventional proposition: Divorce your wife and you are free to go. Aman had recently signed a marriage contract with the daughter of a Hamas official, and the ruling Islamic militant group apparently wanted to dispel any insinuation that it supported Aman’s outreach to Israeli peace activists. Now he says the love of his life has been whisked out of Gaza against her will, and he may never see her again.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Dances on Matt Gaetz’s Political Grave

    ABCJimmy Kimmel had the unique pleasure of being the only late-night host not on hiatus during the week that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was embroiled in a sex-trafficking scandal. And on Wednesday night, he took full advantage of the situation.“Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is having a bad week after a bombshell report by the New York Times last night,” the host began. “If you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz, this is his Twitter profile,” Kimmel added, putting up the photo of the congressman taking a selfie with Donald Trump that appears across the top of his page. “That should tell you all you need to know.”“Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he continued. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking.”Kimmel then reminded viewers that Gaetz was the only congressman, Democrat or Republican, who voted against an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. “He’s one of the worst of the worst,” he said. “Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him!”Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageFrom there, the late-night host dug deep into the extremely bizarre appearance Gaetz made on Fox News Tuesday night, during which he desperately tried and failed to find common ground with Carlson, at one point bringing up sexual-assault allegations that were raised against the Fox News host years earlier.“Tucker’s like, how the hell did I get roped into this?” Kimmel joked.In return, Carlson referred to his accuser as a “mentally ill” viewer and asserted that “being accused falsely is one of the worst things that can happen” to a person.“I know this because I do it almost every night on my show,” Kimmel added. “Although, to be fair to Tucker Carlson, all of his viewers are mentally ill.”Lisa Lampanelli on Roasting Trump and Her ‘Evil’ Mentor Don Jr. “This interview was so all over the place you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company,” the host continued, playing yet more unhinged highlights from the sit-down. He explained that despite Gaetz’s claims that the allegations all stem from a politically-motivated extortion plot, it “isn’t a partisan investigation” and in fact originated under Trump’s Justice Department.Finally, Kimmel gleefully shared the baffled post-mortem that Carlson offered his viewers after his segment with Gaetz. “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Carlson said.“This is a man who interviewed someone who claims Hillary Clinton was running a Satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel replied. “So there’s always a twist!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New photos from Mars: NASA's Ingenuity helicopter stretches its legs, while the Curiosity rover stars in a selfie

    Two sets of photos taken on Mars recently showcase NASA's growing efforts to explore the red planet.

  • 17 details you probably missed in 'The Matrix'

    The legendary sci-fi film is 22 years old, but even avid fans probably haven't caught all of these hidden gems and background details.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot will come too late for the US

    Experts told Insider the vaccine will likely win US authorization, but the US may choose to donate doses to other countries.

  • Brexit has been a disaster for Britain as collapsing European trade puts UK firms out of business

    There has been a dramatic decline in the UK's trade with its European neighbours since Britain left EU trading rules at the end of 2020.

  • 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler declined Oscars membership in 2016 because he doesn't 'buy into' awards

    Ryan Coogler is nominated for an Academy Award this year as a producer on "Judas and The Black Messiah" but still remains a nonmember.

  • 2 people were killed in a Cancun plane crash after a gender reveal stunt went horribly awry

    Two people died in Cancun, Mexico, after a plane that was being used for a gender reveal stunt went down.

  • Junta's foes woo ethnic allies with new Myanmar constitution

    Opponents of Myanmar’s military government declared the country’s 2008 constitution void and put forward an interim replacement charter late Wednesday in a major political challenge to the ruling junta. The moves, while more symbolic than practical, could help woo the country's armed ethnic militias to ally themselves with the mass protest movement against the military's seizure of power in February. The actions were taken by the CRPH, an underground, self-styled alternative government established by elected lawmakers who were not allowed to take their seats when the military staged the coup and ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • The Matt Gaetz case now involves a missing FBI agent last seen in Iran

    When Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) father received a message that referred to a Justice Department investigation into his son and asked for help funding the search for Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who went missing in Iran 14 years ago, he thought the request was suspicious and went to the FBI, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that in the waning months of the Trump administration, the DOJ launched an investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz, who denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes, released a statement saying his family had been targeted by extortionists, and his father wore a wire at the insistence of the FBI. People familiar with the matter told the Post that Gaetz's wealthy father, Don Gaetz, received a text message and document from two men who said if he gave them money to help with the search for Levinson, Matt Gaetz would be seen as a hero and his legal troubles would likely go away. Levinson disappeared from Iran's Kish Island in 2007 while trying to get information on the country's nuclear program, and was last seen alive in a 2010 hostage video. His family has said the U.S. government told them they believe Levinson is dead. When Don Gaetz received these messages, the DOJ investigation into his son was not known publicly. It isn't clear how the men learned about the investigation, and they do not appear to have any direct connection with the investigation. People with knowledge of the matter told the Post it will be hard to prove this was an extortion attempt because the men did not threaten to expose Gaetz's DOJ investigation if the family did not give them money. Matt Gaetz appeared on Fox News Tuesday night and accused a lawyer named David McGee of being involved in this effort. McGee has represented the Levinson family for years, and on Tuesday night he said Don Gaetz called him and they had a "pleasant conversation" about "the trouble his son was in." McGee denied being involved in any extortion attempt, and his law firm on Wednesday called the allegation "false and defamatory." More stories from theweek.comThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church America

  • Roughly 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were ruined because of a factory mixup, report says

    An error at a production facility in Baltimore ruined roughly 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, delaying future shipments.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • The White Men of Georgia Return to Cull the ‘Wrong’ Voters

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastYes, Georgia’s new supremely racist voting law makes it illegal to bring food or water to people—meaning Black voters—waiting in long lines that are also the result of voter suppression. But it also seeks to disenfranchise Black voters in much more mundane ways, like making it harder to register. This is actually a kind of doubling-down, twofold approach to voter suppression efforts intended to keep the “wrong” sort of people from the polls. Because the history of America’s voter registration laws, like pretty much everything else in this country, is steeped in racism and nativism.During the colonial and revolutionary eras, voting was a right conferred upon those who were white, male and landholding. As in Britain, this requirement rested on the absurd notion that only white men who owned property had a bona fide “stake in society,” meaning a true commitment to the well-being of their communities. There was also the matter of white Protestant supremacy, since Black—emancipated and enslaved—and native folks were largely denied the power of the ballot. Alexander Kessyar, author of The Right to Vote, notes that “Catholics were disenfranchised in five [colonies] and Jews in four.” In a 1776 letter, John Adams voiced support for these sorts of exclusionary policies, suggesting that the expansion of voting rights would open the floodgates to all kinds of chaos. “It is dangerous to open so fruitful a source of controversy and altercation, as would be opened by attempting to alter the qualifications of voters,” Adams wrote in the missive. “There will be no end of it.”The 1788 ratification of the Constitution left suffrage matters to individual states, declaring in Article I, Section 4 that “the times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations.” The states, in turn, overwhelmingly kept voting rights limited to wealthy white guys, leaving just 6 percent of the country eligible to vote in the first presidential election.The GOP’s New Rule: White People Can Shoot, But Black People Can’t VoteBy the beginning of the 19th century, Kessyar writes, fears of elections being determined by “foreign-born transients” had begun to spread around the country. The formal system of voter registration, then as now, was depicted as a way to protect the integrity of elections. In 1801, Massachusetts became the first state to pass a voter registration law. By 1832, the first known case of what today might be called “voter purging” was alleged by a Boston man named Josiah Capen, who sued over his electoral rights being violated. Massachusetts’ Supreme Court ruled against the plaintiff, deciding the state’s voter registration system was totally lawful. In the years that followed, registration laws would begin to sweep the country. Many of these would be ushered in under the influence of the Whigs—the political party ultimately torn asunder by slavery, an institution the GOP opposed back then—who contended immigrants in cities were casting illegal votes and handing elections to Democrats.Pennsylvania instituted its voter registration system in 1936, sending canvassers door-to-door within the confines of Philadelphia to gather information from potential voters. Keyssar writes that “although the proclaimed goal of the law was to reduce fraud, opponents insisted that its real intent was to reduce the participation of the poor—who were frequently not home when assessors came by and who did not have “big brass” nameplates on their doors.” Just a few years later in 1840, “Whigs succeeded in passing a registry law that applied only to New York City, which contained the largest concentration of Irish voters.” The legislation would be overturned within two years, but anti-immigrant sentiments would see the push for registration continue.But of course, no one was systematically disenfranchised more than Black folks. The Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott ruling established that American citizenship did not extend to people “imported as slaves nor their descendants, whether they had become free or not.” Exclusion from citizenship, of course, meant exclusion from voting rights. The ruling suggested this was just as well, since Black folks were considered “unfit to associate with the white race either in social or political relations.”Just eight years later, the Southern Confederacy’s loss in the Civil War would result in Black emancipation and the ratification of the 14th and 15th Amendments, which enshrined Black citizenship and voting rights in the Constitution. Black suffrage, which immediately came under assault by violent white supremacists, would be rescinded under Jim Crow—a system that borrowed heavily from early registration laws. Poll taxes, literacy tests and residency stipulations—all previously embedded in registration systems—were everyday tools manufactured to stop Black folks from voting. Those laws would endure for nearly a century until 1965, when the Voting Rights Act was finally passed to ensure Black suffrage.“In Mississippi, black registration went from less than 10 percent in 1964 to almost 60 percent in 1968; in Alabama, the figure rose from 24 percent to 57 percent,” Kessymer writes. Across the south, “roughly a million new voters were registered within a few years after the bill became law, bringing African-American registration to a record 64 percent.”So white conservatives have spent nearly every day since trying to dismantle the law. They succeeded greatly with SCOTUS’s defanging of a key provision in 2013. The fight to counter that effort and empower Black and disenfranchised voters has largely been led by Black women. In Georgia, first-term Governor Brian Kemp bitterly complained in 2014 that “Democrats are working hard, and all these stories about them, you know, registering all these minority voters that are out there and others that are sitting on the sidelines, if they can do that, they can win these elections in November.” In a 2018 contest against Georgia’s former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams for the governorship, Kemp oversaw massive voter roll purges and other kinds of racist trickery, including reportedly sitting on “53,000 voter registration applications,” 70 percent of which were submitted by Black registrants.“The United States is one of the few democratized, industrialized nations that uses the piecemeal, inconsistent, state-by-state method of registration—and that puts the onus on the citizen to get on the rolls,” Abrams wrote in a June 2020 essay. “With the management of elections left to individual states, the fractured, disjointed process is key to voter suppression. Where registration is easier, voters are more likely to participate.”Organizer efforts to “register all eligible, unregistered citizens of color in Georgia by the end of the decade” are frequently said to have turned Georgia blue in the elections that brought wins for President Joe Biden and Senators Raphael Warnock and John Ossof. What they really did was drive home how white Republicans have learned to update old-school racist voter suppression tactics to make them work today. The shameless transparent racism of the state’s new voting law is echoed in a deluge of voter disenfranchisement proposals pending in statehouses across the country — including 47 that pertain to “voter registration, 38 that would purge people from the voter rolls and 24 dealing with in-person early voting.”Suppression on top of suppression, ad infinitum.The For the People Act, which passed the House in early March, would make automatic voter registration the law of the land. If voter registration must continue as a prerequisite for voting—and while Republicans are trying to straight-up strip Black folks of voting rights—scrapping registration is low on the agenda, I realize. At the very least, it should be as easy as possible. But it seems worth it to keep calling voter registration out for what it is, which is voter suppression by another name.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai among seven activists found guilty over protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran politician Martin Lee are among those facing time in prison.

  • Imprisoned Palestinian leader's entry shakes up planned vote

    A popular Palestinian leader imprisoned by Israel has registered his own parliamentary list in May elections, his supporters said Wednesday, in a last-minute shakeup that could severely weaken President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party and help its militant Hamas rivals. Marwan Barghouti’s wife, Fadwa, registered the list hours before the deadline set by the election commission. Polls indicate it would split the vote for Fatah, potentially paving the way for another major victory by Hamas.