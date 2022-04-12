Dutchess approves reduced gas sales tax; See how much will be saved June 1

Days after New York announced it would temporarily reduce the amount of taxes it collects on each gallon of gas sold at the pump, Dutchess County followed through on its own plan to reduce its tax collection.

Between them, county residents can expect the cost of a gallon of regular to drop by roughly 22 cents beginning June 1, based on average prices this week.

By a 24-0 vote, Dutchess County Legislators passed a resolution Monday that changes the county's tax collection from a rate of 3.75% per gallon to a flat rate of eight cents per gallon, until Dec. 1.

The change comes as the country is in the midst of a 40-year high in inflation, according to U.S. Labor Department figures Tuesday. The surge in costs has been attributed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that reduced Russian oil, coupled with supply chain issues, and worker shortages.

“It’s our message to you that we don’t want to profit on the pain at the pump,” said County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, who introduced the legislation with bipartisan support in late March.

The cut, which Molinaro acknowledged is “not significant,” requires the state Commissioner of Taxation and Finance to approve a waiver on the 90-day wait normally required to change a local sales tax.

In New York, the current average of regular gas is $4.214 per gallon, according to AAA. The average in Dutchess for regular gas is $4.31.

The state regularly collects around 48 cents in taxes per gallon on sales tax on motor fuels, a separate motor fuel tax, and the New York City metropolitan commuter transportation district sales tax.

Under the state's $220 billion budget, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday, the state will reduce that total by about 16 cents per gallon through the end of the year.

The measures are expected to provide $585 million in relief, Hochul announced.

The tax benefit of a change to a flat tax versus a percentage would increase or decrease as the pre-tax prices per gallon increase or decrease. The price of a gallon of regular in Dutchess jumped from roughly $3.75 in the last week in February to $4.49 in March, before coming down slightly.

At minimum, the state requires counties to collect an eight-cent tax per gallon. As of March 1, every county in New York except Seneca County opted to collect tax using a percentage of the price of a gallon, rather than a flat rate. Seneca collects eight cents per gallon. Dutchess collects 3.75% per gallon; every county in the Mid Hudson Valley collects either 3.75% or 4%.

Other counties, including Ulster, have likewise proposed changes to that structure to provide relief for consumers.

