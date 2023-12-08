Dutchess County 2024 budget cuts property tax, raises sales tax. What to know

On Nov. 1, Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O'Neil submitted his 2024 executive budget proposal to the county legislature. Over the past five weeks, the legislature’s Budget, Finance and Personnel Committee has held budget review meetings and has made several adjustments to the proposal.

The final legislative changes were made through a series of amendments funded with appropriations from the county’s general fund balance and debt reserve, Department of Motor Vehicle fees and state reimbursement for under-age compliance checks.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, by a bipartisan vote of 15-9 — with Legislator Giancarlo Llaverias absent — the $601 million spending plan was adopted.

Here are the key takeaways.

Will there be a property tax increase?

Property taxes will not increase.

The 2024 budget reflects the 11th straight property tax rate decrease and the 10th consecutive property tax levy reduction in Dutchess County.

Sales tax, hotel tax increase

The 2024 budget will adjust Dutchess County sales tax from 3.75% to 4%, which is slated to be in effect by June 2024, pending approval by the state legislature. The county's hotel tax will increase from 4% to 5%, which is paid primarily by visitors to Dutchess County.

The increase in sales tax — the budget maintains the sales tax exemption on clothing and footwear under $110 — is projected to generate an additional $8.3 million in sales tax revenue for 2024 and $14.2 million annually, to offset state cost shifts. It's also estimated to provide $1.7 million to offset local municipalities' budgets in 2024 and approximately $3 million annually thereafter, as Dutchess shares its sales tax revenue with its 30 towns, cities and villages.

The increase in hotel tax is estimated to result in $4.8 million in total revenue in 2024.

County elected officials are getting a pay bump

The sales and hotel tax increases were added to the budget to offset the increasing mandated costs county officials say New York State has required counties to pay. Officials estimated the additional costs added over $16 million in expenses to the 2024 county budget.

Thus, according to a press release from the county executive's office, counties must either identify additional revenue or cut back non-mandated programs and service expenses such as mental health services, 911 emergency dispatch, road and bridge maintenance, parks and recreation or law enforcement. This service reduction in Dutchess County would mean 70 layoffs.

Instead, county elected officials will be getting a $417,587 adjustment to their salaries in the 2024 budget. The proposed sales and hotel tax increases have been implemented to satisfy the additional state costs.

What comes next?

The budget, along with its amendments, is now going to be forwarded to O’Neil for review and signature.

The final step in the 2024 Dutchess County Budget process will take place Dec. 18 at the Dutchess County Legislature's board meeting, where override consideration of any amendment vetoes by the O'Neil and the adoption of the tax levy will occur.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Dutchess County 2024 budget: Here are the key takeaways