Dutchess County weather: Wind, flooding could create hazardous conditions Monday

A flood warning is in effect until late Monday in the Poughkeepsie area.

According to the National Weather Service in Albany, Poughkeepsie is expected to see 3 to 4 inches of rainfall and could experience minor flooding.

Heavy rainfall may lead to minor to moderate flooding of main-stem rivers, creeks and streams, as well as flooding of urban, low lying and poor drainage locations.

Where flooding is expected in Dutchess County

At the Hudson River near Poughkeepsie, a flood warning is in effect until Monday night. The river level is predicted to rise to around 4.4 feet late Monday afternoon — flood stage is 4.2 feet.

Wappingers Creek at Wappingers Falls could see moderate flooding with the creek rising above the 8-foot flood stage, reaching 10.7 feet today.

Roundout Creek at Rosendale is could also see moderate flooding with the creek rising above its 18-foot flood stage to 21.6 feet today.

Looking ahead: Thunderstorms, wind in Dutchess County

Additionally, a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms may lead to damaging wind gusts in Dutchess County.

At approximately 6 a.m. Monday, Poughkeepsie experienced maximum wind gusts up to 26 miles per hour, with forecasts predicating a steady decline throughout the day. Wind gusts at 12 a.m. Tuesday are anticipated to drop to around 14 miles per hour.

A flood watch remains in effect for all of eastern New York through Monday night.

The rain won't stay for long, but an upper-level disturbance will bring cooler weather and a chance of rain and snow for Poughkeepsie later tonight through Tuesday. High pressure is anticipated to lead to dry weather for the remainder of the week.

This report may be updated as information becomes available.

