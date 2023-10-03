Dutchess of York’s former assistant Jenean Chapman killed in Dallas, husband arrested

A woman who was formerly the assistant to Dutchess of York Sarah Furgeson was killed in Dallas Sept. 25, according to Dallas police and the Twitter account for Furgeson.

Police believe Jenean Chapman, 46, was killed by her husband, James Patrick, according to a news release. Patrick was arrested in Austin by police at the University of Texas. He has been charged with murder.

Officers responded around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 25 to the 1400 block of Elm Street where they found Chapman dead in an apartment, according to police. Investigators initially referred to her death as “unexplained.” The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined it to be a homicide.

Chapman worked for Ferguson, the former wife of British Prince Andrew, “many years ago,” Ferguson wrote in an Instagram post. She wrote she was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Chapman’s death and that Chapman was “loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun.”

Chapman’s family is working to raise money in a GoFundMe to cover the cost of a funeral and any legal expenses.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s death is asked to contact Dallas Police detective John Valdez at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.