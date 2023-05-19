Duterte’s Daughter Quits Party, Decries ‘Political Powerplay’

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte quit the party under which she won as she denounced “political powerplay,” indicating potential rifts among President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s allies nearly a year into his term.

Duterte, in a statement posted on Facebook, said she is resigning as member of the Lakas-CMD party, without providing an exact reason. She also said her commitment to serve the country with Marcos as leader is “immutable.”

“I am here today because of the trust of the Filipino people in me to lead and serve them and the country, and this cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political powerplay,” the vice-president said.

Duterte’s resignation comes after former President and Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, a Lakas-CMD stalwart, lost a key post in the House of Representatives. Arroyo has said she wanted to be House leader after the 2022 elections, but denied any attempt to oust current Speaker Martin Romualdez, Marcos’s cousin.

Duterte, daughter of former leader Rodrigo Duterte, joined Arroyo’s party shortly before running as Marcos’s vice-president in last year’s elections. Their consolidation helped them win the nation’s top two elected spots by large margins, and have huge support in Congress.

