On-duty deputy charged with DUI after crashing patrol car, South Carolina sheriff says

A sheriff’s deputy suspected of drinking before crashing his patrol car in Upstate South Carolina is now out of a job, according to sheriff’s office officials.

Jackie Garrett, 64, was on duty Monday, March 28, when he was involved in a single-car crash on Wilkinsville Highway around 10 a.m., WYFF reported, citing Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller.

The car veered off the right side of the road then went off the left side and crashed into an embankment and a tree, South Carolina Highway Patrol said in a statement.

State troopers investigated, after which Garrett was arrested and charged with DUI on March 29. Mueller said the deputy was fired following his arrest, WSPA reported.

“Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that we must follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must always be above reproach,” Mueller said in a statement addressing the incident, according to WHNS.

“The former officer exercised poor judgment and decision making when he chose to drive,” the statement continued. “His arrest in no way should take away from all the hard work and dedication of all the officers that are doing things right on a daily basis in this noble profession.”

Garrett joined the sheriff’s office in 2017 and served as a civil process deputy, WYFF reported, citing Mueller. He’s expected to appear in court in April 11, authorities said.

