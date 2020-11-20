Duty of disclosure: Transactions in shares in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Other Stakeholders



Duty of disclosure: Transactions in shares in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S

Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S hereby reports on transactions in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S shares carried out by persons who have a duty of disclosure, in compliance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please be referred to the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Kind regards,


John Fisker
CEO

Attachments


Latest Stories

  • Illinois Sen. Duckworth says 'silence is deafening' from Republicans on Trump's election maneuvers

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth reacted with “utter disgust” to reports that President Trump has invited Michigan Republican legislative leaders to the White House.

  • Sources say outgoing Democratic Rep. Max Rose is mulling run for NYC mayor

    After losing his House seat, Staten Island congressman Max Rose has begun laying the groundwork for a potential mayoral campaign in New York City.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S. drug charges against former Mexican defense minister are dropped

    A federal judge on Wednesday granted a U.S. government request to drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and return him to Mexico, a move Mexico said would restore trust in the countries' severely strained security ties. The dismissal came one day after a surprise announcement by U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero that the U.S. case would end, just one month after being announced. Cienfuegos, 72, was Mexico's defense minister from 2012 to 2018 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Fauci addresses concerns about speed of coronavirus vaccine development

    At a coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci tried to allay fears some people have that the speed at which potential coronavirus vaccines were being developed may have compromised their safety. “The process of the speed did not compromise, at all, safety, nor did it compromise scientific integrity,” Fauci said.

  • Joe Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won't say who it is yet. Here are 3 people reportedly in the running.

    The front-runners for the role of President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary reportedly include Lael Brainard, Roger Ferguson and Janet Yellen.

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Venezuelan oil union leader detained as government crackdown continues

    Venezuelan authorities arrested oil workers' union leader Eudis Girot, other union officials said on Thursday, as the government's crackdown on dissent at troubled state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela continued. Girot, the executive director of the FUTPV union and an outspoken critic of PDVSA's management, wrote in a tweet on Wednesday evening that authorities had arrived at his residence with an arrest order. Jose Bodas, another union leader, said on Thursday that Girot had been arrested, and demanded his release.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategy

    The United States hit Iran with new sanctions on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the case that undoing the actions of the Trump administration would be foolish and dangerous. The Treasury and State departments announced they had targeted a leading Iranian charity and numerous of its affiliates for human rights violations. At the same time, Pompeo released a statement titled “The Importance of Sanctions on Iran,” which argued that the Trump administration's moves against Iran made the world safer and should not be reversed.

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • Judge halts federal execution after lawyers contract virus

    A federal judge is temporarily blocking the federal government’s plan to execute the first female death row inmate in almost six decades after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus visiting her in prison. The order, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, prohibits the federal Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Lisa Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year. Montgomery’s attorneys had sought to delay the execution in order to file a clemency petition on her behalf.

  • An attorney leading Trump's attempt to subvert the election results is a longtime QAnon supporter

    Powell has made groundless claims of a plot to steal the election from Trump. It is not the first time she's spread conspiracy theories.

  • Fact check: Amy Coney Barrett ruled that police did not knowingly violate Black teen's rights

    Text appearing next to Barrett's face on an Instagram post makes a serious claim, which we've rated false.

  • Like Biden, U.S. Republican report urges international cooperation on China

    Two months before President Donald Trump is due to leave office, the Republican leader of a U.S. Senate committee issued a report on Wednesday urging Washington to work closely with allies in Europe to counter the threat posed by China. The outgoing Republican president, who failed in his re-election bid against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, took a tough line on China, but often acted unilaterally and offended allies in Europe and Asia by accusing them of freeloading on defense and browbeating them to follow U.S. policy. Biden, due to take office on Jan. 20, has spoken of the need to revitalize U.S. alliances as a core source of strength in dealing with Beijing.

  • Iran's Revolutionary Guard launches aircraft-carrying ship

    Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it launched a heavy warship Thursday capable of carrying helicopters, drones and missile launchers amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. Photographs of the ship, named after slain Guard naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, showed it carrying truck-launched surface-to-surface missiles and anti-aircraft missiles. It also carried four small fast boats, the kind the Guard routinely uses in the Persian Gulf.