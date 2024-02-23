On-duty Fort Worth police officer injured in car crash on highway near downtown

An on-duty Fort Worth police officer was injured Friday morning in a car crash near downtown Fort Worth, officials said.

The officer was driving a marked police vehicle northbound at the Interstate 35 toll road entrance ramp when he was involved in an accident, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.

The officer was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police said, but his condition is improving.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released, but officials said he’s been with the department for nine years. He’s assigned to the Crime Scene Unit.

More details will be released when they become available, police said. The Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.

“The Fort Worth Police Department would like to thank the Fort Worth Fire Department, the hospital staff and MedStar for their prompt response and care for the officer,” officials said in the release.