Los Angeles sheriff's deputy shot near Palmdale station
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot in his patrol vehicle Saturday night, according to a department official.
The deputy was found "in medical distress" in front of the Palmdale station around 6 p.m., the Sheriff's Department said in a social media post.
The deputy, whose condition was not immediately clear, was rushed to a hospital.
An investigation is underway and the shooting is being treated as a crime, the official said.
Derek Hsieh, executive director of the Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, confirmed that the wounded deputy is a union member and said that his supporters are “still hoping for a good outcome" at the hospital.
“We’re going to support his family and colleagues and co-workers,” Hsieh added. “We’re also going to support the investigators who could potentially be conducting any type of operations if there’s a suspect.”
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.