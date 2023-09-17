Los Angeles sheriff's deputy shot near Palmdale station

Keri Blakinger
·1 min read
1
LOS ANGELES, CA-OCTOBER 27, 2017: Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies stand at attention during the inspection portion of their graduation ceremony at the Biscailuz Training Center of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. in East Los Angeles on October 27, 2017. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies stand at attention during their graduation ceremony in 2017. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot in his patrol vehicle Saturday night, according to a department official.

The deputy was found "in medical distress" in front of the Palmdale station around 6 p.m., the Sheriff's Department said in a social media post.

The deputy, whose condition was not immediately clear, was rushed to a hospital.

An investigation is underway and the shooting is being treated as a crime, the official said.

Derek Hsieh, executive director of the Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, confirmed that the wounded deputy is a union member and said that his supporters are “still hoping for a good outcome" at the hospital.

“We’re going to support his family and colleagues and co-workers,” Hsieh added. “We’re also going to support the investigators who could potentially be conducting any type of operations if there’s a suspect.”

