On-duty Met Police officer ‘sucked on woman’s breast’ after being called to domestic incident

Telegraph reporters
A Metropolitan Police officer sexually assaulted a woman in her home by sucking on her breast after being called to deal with a domestic incident, a court has been told.

Pc Fabian Aguilar-Delgado, 40, was on duty and in full uniform when he allegedly kissed the woman before sucking her breast on the afternoon of May 24 2020.

Southwark Crown Court was told that the alleged assault occurred after the officer offered to search her house for her abusive ex-partner while his colleague was in the car outside.

Pc Aguilar-Delgado, who was new to the job and had not been issued with a body-worn camera, denies a single charge of sexual assault.

Alleged incident

In a recorded police interview played on Tuesday, the woman - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - said she was "tipsy" after drinking three-quarters of a bottle of wine when the officer "groped" her at the top of the stairs.

"He's in front of me and he started to really French kiss me. I kind of pushed back," she said.

"He put his hands down my top, pulled out my boobs and started sucking on my boobs.

"I sat down on the bed because I was more or less pushed down there, and he said: ‘Look, I've got a hard-on,’ and pointed to the front of his trousers."

She said she heard something bleep before the officer said: "I've got to go."

The court heard the woman wrote down her phone number and took it out to the car to give to Pc Aguilar-Delgado, from Crawley, West Sussex, because she thought he might want to see her - but his colleague returned it.

"I was scared to say anything, then I tried to back out of it because I thought: 'This is the police you are dealing with,"' she said.

"But then I thought: 'If he's done that to me, has he done it to anyone else?"'

Complainant claims she felt 'violated'

The complainant, who jurors were told is alcohol-dependent, said she later called police to report being "touched up" by an officer because she felt she had been "violated".

"I have had police in my house lots of times and I have never gone through that, never," she said.

"I was afraid to go back to the house.

"I thought he might come and kill me or all the officers might gang up on me ... and now I won't even ring the police. I'm too scared."

The court has heard that Pc Aguilar-Delgado's DNA was later found on swabs on the complainant's right nipple and breast.

The trial continues.

