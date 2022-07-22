On-duty SE Indiana police officer arrested on DUI month after he was sworn in

A police officer in Southeast Indiana was arrested on duty Thursday night.

Christopher Pellant, 39, of Vevay, was booked into the Switzerland County jail at 10:19 p.m. on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and official misconduct, according to Officer Brody Splain.

Pellant remains at the jail Friday morning in lieu of a $605 bond.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case sometime after 9 a.m. Friday in Switzerland County Circuit Court, Splain said.

The OWI charge is a misdemeanor but the official misconduct charge is a felony that would end Pellant’s law enforcement career upon conviction.

The arrest happened in Vevay at 8:49 p.m., Switzerland County dispatchers said, declining to provide the location of the arrest or other circumstances leading up to it.

Pellant was just sworn into the Vevay Police Department as a police officer on June 9, according to a June 10 Facebook post by Vevay Police Chief David Wolf.

“I want to congratulate Officer Chris Pellant and Officer Anthon Ayler for getting sworn in yesterday, these two have been working hard and will begin the FTO (Field Training) process today! Congrats men,” the chief wrote.

Calls for comment and more information have been made to the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office and Vevay Police Department.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

