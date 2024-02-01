Duval County graduation rate for 2022-2023 school year reached record rate

Duval County Public Schools reached a record-high graduation rate during the 2022-2023 school year.

Data released by the Florida Department of Education revealed that the district graduation rate was 87.2% for the school year, which marks the highest graduation rate the district has seen in years. That is a 28.9% increase since the 2009-2010 school year.

The state also didn’t waive any testing requirements for the district last school year.

“When I see our latest graduation rates, I can’t help but reflect on our vision statement: That every student is inspired and prepared for success in college or a career, and life. These results are proof that we are making strides in preparing our students to meet the rigors required to graduate high school and successfully transition into their next stage of life,” said Superintendent Dr. Dana Kriznar.

In addition, all student subgroups saw graduation rate increases. African American students had an 85.5% rate, low socioeconomic students had an 83.9% rate and exceptional education students had an 88% rate.

With the exception of Hispanic students, DCPS outperformed the state in all subgroups.

Traditional schools also saw good results, with the overall graduation rate remaining above 90%.

“These graduation rates paint a picture of the continued commitment, perseverance, and dedication of our educators, administrators, support staff, and our students,” said Kriznar. “To put it simply — our work has not been easy. But at the end of the day, Team Duval is not one to fold under pressure. What I’ve seen in this past school year, and in many others before, is a continued resilience of our teachers, school leaders and staff to provide the best educational experience possible to our students.”

To learn more about how your school or your child’s school performed, visit the DCPS website.

