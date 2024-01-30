Duval County high school graduation rates are rising. See which schools graduate the most
Duval County school administrators are cheering data showing graduation rates rising faster than the state overall and a trctonic continuing upturn that totaled almost 24 percentage points since the latest graduates entered first grade.
“These results are proof that we are making strides in preparing our students,” Superintendent Dana Kriznar told teachers and other district employees in an email detailing 2023 graduation figures the state Department of Education released last week.
Two schools —– Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts and Stanton College Preparatory — had 100% graduation last year, she noted.
The school district’s 2023 rate of 87.2% is actually less than a pandemic-era peak of 90.2% graduation in 2020, but that level had been skewed by the state waiving normal testing requirements that regularly weed out some otherwise-qualified students.
The school district touted the 2023 results as “a record-high graduation rate” because it was the highest the district had reached without the waivers.
The state graduation rate was 88% — also a record, Kriznar said, and higher than Duval County — but the Duval rate rose 1.6 percentage points since 2022, compared to 0.7 points for the state as a whole.
Duval County’s graduation rate was 63.3% in 2011, the year most of the Class of 2023 were first-graders, so the latest increases returned the school district to a routine of incremental progress that the superintendent said included record graduation levels for students who were African-American (85.5%), from low socioeconomic backgrounds (83.9%) or required exceptional education (88%).
Despite its progress, the Duval graduation rate remained below those of Clay (90.9%), Nassau (91.0%) and St. Johns (94.0%) counties, while higher than Baler County (76.4%).
Who's graduating the most?
From highest to lowest, these were 2023 graduation rates and number of graduates for Duval County high schools in the state’s report:
School
Rate
Graduates
Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts
100%
76
Stanton College Preparatory
100%
324
Douglas Anderson School of the Arts
99.6%
230
Paxon School for Advanced Studies
99.3%
302
Duval Charter High School at Baymeadows
98.8%
80
Samuel W. Wolfson High School
98.8%
169
Global Outreach Charter Academy High School
98.2%
54
Mandarin High School
96.9%
563
Andrew Jackson High School
96.5%
221
Duncan U. Fletcher High School
95.8%
407
Jean Ribault High School
95.7%
267
San Jose Prep (Charter)
95.7%
45
Baldwin Middle-Senior High School
95.4%
146
Atlantic Coast High School
95.3%
533
River City Science Academy (Charter)
94.4%
102
William M. Raines High School
94.4%
270
Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center
94.4%
17
Sandalwood High School
92.4%
535
Frank H. Peterson Academies
91%
191
Ed White High School
90.9%
280
First Coast High School
87.2%
429
A Philip Randolph Academies
84.8%
56
Riverside High School
84.5%
317
Terry Parker High School
84.5%
240
Westside High School
82.4%
290
Englewood High School
80%
333
Florida Cyber Charter Academy
77.8%
84
San Jose Cyber (Charter)
73.9%
17
Bridge to Success Academy at W. Jacksonville
71.9%
23
Duval Mycroschool (Charter)
65.5%
93
Duval Virtual Instruction Academy
60.8%
172
Lone Star High School (Charter)
49.4%
42
Biscayne High School (Charter)
48.6%
53
Horizon Institute
34%
55
