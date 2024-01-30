Duval County high school graduation rates are rising. See which schools graduate the most

Steve Patterson, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union
·3 min read
Graduates of the Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology received diplomas from then-School Board Chairman Warren Jones in this 2020 photo.
Duval County school administrators are cheering data showing graduation rates rising faster than the state overall and a trctonic continuing upturn that totaled almost 24 percentage points since the latest graduates entered first grade.

“These results are proof that we are making strides in preparing our students,” Superintendent Dana Kriznar told teachers and other district employees in an email detailing 2023 graduation figures the state Department of Education released last week.

Two schools —– Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts and Stanton College Preparatory — had 100% graduation last year, she noted.

The school district’s 2023 rate of 87.2% is actually less than a pandemic-era peak of 90.2% graduation in 2020, but that level had been skewed by the state waiving normal testing requirements that regularly weed out some otherwise-qualified students.

Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dana Kriznar speaks at the August opening of Rutledge H. Pearson Elementary School.
The school district touted the 2023 results as “a record-high graduation rate” because it was the highest the district had reached without the waivers.

The state graduation rate was 88% — also a record, Kriznar said, and higher than Duval County — but the Duval rate rose 1.6 percentage points since 2022, compared to 0.7 points for the state as a whole.

Duval County’s graduation rate was 63.3% in 2011, the year most of the Class of 2023 were first-graders, so the latest increases returned the school district to a routine of incremental progress that the superintendent said included record graduation levels for students who were African-American (85.5%), from low socioeconomic backgrounds (83.9%) or required exceptional education (88%).

Despite its progress, the Duval graduation rate remained below those of Clay (90.9%), Nassau (91.0%) and St. Johns (94.0%) counties, while higher than Baler County (76.4%).

Who's graduating the most?

From highest to lowest, these were 2023 graduation rates and number of graduates for Duval County high schools in the state’s report:

School

Rate

Graduates

Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts

100%

76

Stanton College Preparatory

100%

324

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

99.6%

230

Paxon School for Advanced Studies

99.3%

302

Duval Charter High School at Baymeadows

98.8%

80

Samuel W. Wolfson High School

98.8%

169

Global Outreach Charter Academy High School

98.2%

54

Mandarin High School

96.9%

563

Andrew Jackson High School

96.5%

221

Duncan U. Fletcher High School

95.8%

407

Jean Ribault High School

95.7%

267

San Jose Prep (Charter)

95.7%

45

Baldwin Middle-Senior High School

95.4%

146

Atlantic Coast High School

95.3%

533

River City Science Academy (Charter)

94.4%

102

William M. Raines High School

94.4%

270

Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center

94.4%

17

Sandalwood High School

92.4%

535

Frank H. Peterson Academies

91%

191

Ed White High School

90.9%

280

First Coast High School

87.2%

429

A Philip Randolph Academies

84.8%

56

Riverside High School

84.5%

317

Terry Parker High School

84.5%

240

Westside High School

82.4%

290

Englewood High School

80%

333

Florida Cyber Charter Academy

77.8%

84

San Jose Cyber (Charter)

73.9%

17

Bridge to Success Academy at W. Jacksonville

71.9%

23

Duval Mycroschool (Charter)

65.5%

93

Duval Virtual Instruction Academy

60.8%

172

Lone Star High School (Charter)

49.4%

42

Biscayne High School (Charter)

48.6%

53

Horizon Institute

34%

55

