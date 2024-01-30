Duval County high school graduation rates are rising. See which schools graduate the most

Graduates of the Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology received diplomas from then-School Board Chairman Warren Jones in this 2020 photo.

Duval County school administrators are cheering data showing graduation rates rising faster than the state overall and a trctonic continuing upturn that totaled almost 24 percentage points since the latest graduates entered first grade.

“These results are proof that we are making strides in preparing our students,” Superintendent Dana Kriznar told teachers and other district employees in an email detailing 2023 graduation figures the state Department of Education released last week.

Two schools —– Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts and Stanton College Preparatory — had 100% graduation last year, she noted.

The school district’s 2023 rate of 87.2% is actually less than a pandemic-era peak of 90.2% graduation in 2020, but that level had been skewed by the state waiving normal testing requirements that regularly weed out some otherwise-qualified students.

Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dana Kriznar speaks at the August opening of Rutledge H. Pearson Elementary School.

Details matter: Florida's climbing high school graduation rates aren't always what they seem

The school district touted the 2023 results as “a record-high graduation rate” because it was the highest the district had reached without the waivers.

The state graduation rate was 88% — also a record, Kriznar said, and higher than Duval County — but the Duval rate rose 1.6 percentage points since 2022, compared to 0.7 points for the state as a whole.

Duval County’s graduation rate was 63.3% in 2011, the year most of the Class of 2023 were first-graders, so the latest increases returned the school district to a routine of incremental progress that the superintendent said included record graduation levels for students who were African-American (85.5%), from low socioeconomic backgrounds (83.9%) or required exceptional education (88%).

Despite its progress, the Duval graduation rate remained below those of Clay (90.9%), Nassau (91.0%) and St. Johns (94.0%) counties, while higher than Baler County (76.4%).

Who's graduating the most?

From highest to lowest, these were 2023 graduation rates and number of graduates for Duval County high schools in the state’s report:

School Rate Graduates Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts 100% 76 Stanton College Preparatory 100% 324 Douglas Anderson School of the Arts 99.6% 230 Paxon School for Advanced Studies 99.3% 302 Duval Charter High School at Baymeadows 98.8% 80 Samuel W. Wolfson High School 98.8% 169 Global Outreach Charter Academy High School 98.2% 54 Mandarin High School 96.9% 563 Andrew Jackson High School 96.5% 221 Duncan U. Fletcher High School 95.8% 407 Jean Ribault High School 95.7% 267 San Jose Prep (Charter) 95.7% 45 Baldwin Middle-Senior High School 95.4% 146 Atlantic Coast High School 95.3% 533 River City Science Academy (Charter) 94.4% 102 William M. Raines High School 94.4% 270 Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center 94.4% 17 Sandalwood High School 92.4% 535 Frank H. Peterson Academies 91% 191 Ed White High School 90.9% 280 First Coast High School 87.2% 429 A Philip Randolph Academies 84.8% 56 Riverside High School 84.5% 317 Terry Parker High School 84.5% 240 Westside High School 82.4% 290 Englewood High School 80% 333 Florida Cyber Charter Academy 77.8% 84 San Jose Cyber (Charter) 73.9% 17 Bridge to Success Academy at W. Jacksonville 71.9% 23 Duval Mycroschool (Charter) 65.5% 93 Duval Virtual Instruction Academy 60.8% 172 Lone Star High School (Charter) 49.4% 42 Biscayne High School (Charter) 48.6% 53 Horizon Institute 34% 55

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Duval's high school graduation rate is up. Which schools are doing best?