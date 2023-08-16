Duval County once again home to Mega Millions jackpot winner, $36 million ticket sold at Publix

Exactly one week after the $1.58 million Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Neptune Beach, a $36 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a local Publix.

According to the Florida Lottery Commission, the singular ticket was sold at Publix at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. in Jacksonville, Florida.

The winning numbers were 18-39-42-57-63 and the Mega Ball number was 7. The next Mega Millions drawing is Aug. 18 at 11 p.m. The next potential jackpot is $20 million.

This win comes exactly one week after Action News Jax told you a lucky person in Neptune Beach won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the biggest Mega Millions win in history.

