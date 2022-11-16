Duval County Public Schools employee charged with sexual battery of a child

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigation has led to the arrest of a Duval County Public Schools employee who is now charged with raping a child.

Investigators with JSO’s Special Assault Unit say this is the first time they believe Wayne Willis Williams has been accused of sexual battery, but JSO suspects there may be additional victims after conducting interviews

JSO says the suspect, Wayne Willis Williams served as a janitor with Duval County Public Schools for almost 30 years. Here is a list of previous work assignments on DCPS campuses where Williams has worked since the early 1990′s.

Feb. 1993 – Raines High

Oct. 1995 – Kirby Smith Middle School

May 2001 – Brentwood Elementary

May 2003 – School Custodial Services

July 2003 – Matthew Gilbert Middle School

Oct. 2004 – Louis Sheffield Elementary

Aug. 2005 – Workers Compensation

Sept. 2005 – Louis Sheffield Elementary

June. 2009 – San Mateo Elementary

Feb. 2012 – Biscayne Elementary

April 2014 – First Coast High

April 2015 – Highlands Elementary

July 2016 – Ramona Boulevard Elementary

According to DCPS, Williams began employment as a school custodian with Duval County Public Schools on Feb. 25, 1993. Williams was pulled from his role at Ramona Boulevard Elementary School in September when the district learned of allegations of inappropriate physical contact with a child, who was not a student. He remains administratively reassigned with no student contact pending the conclusion of internal and external investigations.

While the initial allegations against Williams do not involve any students, detectives say they want to know if he engaged in criminal interactions with students at these schools.

“On Tuesday November 8th, Wayne Williams was taken into custody and arrested for 3 counts of capital sexual battery against a victim less than 12, 2 counts of sexual battery against a victim less than 16 which are life felonies and 1 count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony,” says JSO Special Assault Unit Lt. Vorpahl.

We’ve reached out to DCPS for comment on the Williams case and any investigation by the district. They released a statement saying, “Duval County Public Schools is saddened to hear of the news shared by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office earlier today. We are cooperating fully with this investigation. We encourage anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact JSO directly.”

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has a primary responsibility for investigating sexual battery at schools. All other sexual related offenses are investigated by DCPS school board police,” says JSO Special Assault Unit Lt. Vorpahl.

JSO asked anyone with information about other incidents involving Williams to contact them. You can do so by calling (904)-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org

Prior to this investigation Williams has been investigated 3 times for matters ranging from inappropriate touching to asking students for nude photos dating back to 2015.

2015 – Investigated for inappropriate comments of a sexual nature about students in a conversation with an employee. Determined to be unsubstantiated.

2018 – Investigated for non-sexual inappropriate comments with students. Given verbal warning.

2021 – Investigated for allegation of asking a student for nude photos. Referred to Department of Children and Families and Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office. District investigation concluded the allegations were unsubstantiated.

This is still an ongoing investigation, JSO believes there are more victims out there, possibly children as well as adults.

