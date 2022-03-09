Duval County Schools paraprofessional arrested, charged with sexual conduct with student

A Westside High School employee has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a student, according to a statement from the school's principal.

Julie Leigh Rodeheaver, 42, was charged with soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student by an authority figure, according to records with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. She was employed as a classroom paraprofessional at the time of her arrest, according to Westside High School Principal Jamelle Wilcox.

The statement from the principal informed parents that Rodeheaver was removed from the school and reassigned to duties without student contact during both the criminal investigation and the school district's own investigation into what happened.

Paraprofessionals typically provide instructional, behavioral, and other support to students in and outside the classroom.

During the investigation, the JSO report says that the victim's phone was seized as evidence.

The principal sent the following letter to Westside families:

"Good afternoon families, this is Principal Wilcox calling.

Unfortunately, I’m calling with some difficult news, but it is news that I believe you need to be aware of as parents. We’ve recently learned that a paraprofessional associated with your student’s class, Ms. Rodeheaver, was arrested on allegations involving sexual conduct with a student. Police are in contact with the victim’s family.

While the presumption of innocence applies, the employee will be removed from the school and reassigned to duties with no student contact during the course of the judicial process and the district’s investigation into the matter. Again, difficult news, but I know that you would want to be informed as parents and guardians of children in this setting.

If you have questions or feedback, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me through the school.

Thank you, and goodbye."

