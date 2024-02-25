Duval County sends out sample ballots for Presidential Preference Primary Election

Duval County Supervisor of Elections, Jerry Holland, has announced the distribution of sample ballots for the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) Election.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

With a total of 152,171 Republican households in Duval County, Florida, receiving these sample ballots by mail, the electorate is being duly prepared for the important voting event scheduled for March 19, 2024.

In addition to the mailed sample ballots, the Supervisor of Elections Office has proactively reached out to 34,447 eligible voters who requested to receive their sample ballot via email for the PPP Election, ensuring comprehensive access to voting information.

Florida’s closed Primary system designates Republicans as the sole party with candidates in the PPP Election, given that Democrats in the state have only one candidate in the race.

Despite several Republican Presidential candidates suspending their campaigns, their names will still appear on the ballot, allowing voters to cast their preferences accordingly.

Early voting for the PPP Election will commence on March 8, 2024, at any of the 24 designated Early Voting sites across Duval County. Detailed information regarding locations and operating hours can be found on the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website.

For any inquiries or assistance regarding the PPP Election, individuals are encouraged to contact the Duval County Elections Office at 904-255-VOTE (8683), ensuring a smooth and informed voting process for all eligible voters.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.