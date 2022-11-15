Duval School Board employee accused of sexual battery, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a Duval County School Board employee is accused of several counts of sexual battery.

JSO Lieutenant Vorpahl will discuss the arrest in a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the arrest of the Duval County School Board employee.

Action News Jax will be at the news conference to get more information

