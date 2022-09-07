Duval school police officer jailed on charge of lewd and lascivious battery of a minor

An 11-year Duval County school safety officer faces multiple charges involving lewd activity with a minor and battery, according to the school district.

Shaun Lorenzo Golphin, 42, was arrested Tuesday by the Atlantic Beach Police Department on charges of lewd and lascivious battery encouraging or enticing a victim younger than 16 to engage in sexual activity, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to jail records.

He remained behind bars on $35,000 bail with arraignment set for Sept. 28, jail records show.

Golphin, who began as a school safety officer in August 2011 and was most recently assigned to Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, has resigned, school officials said. He worked at Fletcher since 2017 and Ribault High School prior to that.

“Our job is to protect the public, and it is tremendously disappointing to learn of allegations that a member of our force may have caused harm to a child,” Schools Police Chief Greg Burton said. “The alleged behaviors fall well short of the high standards of conduct we have for our officers.”

No other details were released as to what led to the arrest, and the Police Department had not responded to requests for the report. The gender of the victim and whether a student was involved also were not specified.

Golphin's wife did not wish to comment when contacted.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with more information can contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department at (904) 247-5859.

