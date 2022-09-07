Duval school safety officer arrested, accused of enticing minor to engage in sex activity

A school safety officer is accused of enticing a person under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity, according to a release from Duval County Public Schools.

Shaun Lorenzo Golphin was arrested Tuesday by the Atlantic Beach Police Department on charges including lewd and lascivious battery—encouraging or enticing a person under the age of 16 to engage in any type of sexual activity, DCPS said.

Golphin has been with DCPS as a School Safety Officer since Aug. 9, 2011 and was most recently assigned to Fletcher High School.

Duval County School Police Chief Greg Burton “has recovered his badge and firearm,” the release said.

“Our job is to protect the public, and it is tremendously disappointing to learn of allegations that a member of our force may have caused harm to a child,” Burton said. “The alleged behaviors fall well short of the high standards of conduct we have for our officers.”

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact the ABPD at 904-247-5859.

