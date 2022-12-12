Duval schools janitor accused of raping child impregnated an underage victim, court documents say

Court documents show a Duval County Public Schools accused of raping a child impregnated at least one underage victim.

Action News Jax first told you about Wayne Willis Williams’ arrest in November.

The court documents redact the victim’s age and school, but does say the victim gave birth to the child.

A DNA test has been requested, the court documents say.

Williams worked in the school district for nearly 30 years.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says there may be more victims.

