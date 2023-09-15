Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy indicted on murder, strangulation charges in deaths of her 3 children

A Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children in their family’s home before attempting to take her own life earlier this year was indicted by a grand jury Friday, moving her case to superior court, prosecutors said.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, was indicted on murder and strangulation charges in the deaths of her 3 children, the district attorney’s office announced.

On Jan. 24, 2023, prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids: Her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 8-month-old baby, Callan.

Around 6:11 p.m. that night Duxbury Police received a 911 call for a report of a suspected attempted suicide of a female who had jumped out the window of her home at 47 Summer Street.

Upon arrival, Duxbury Police and first responders located the woman, Lindsay Clancy, and she was treated on the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

First responders located Clancy’s three children in the basement unconscious and with obvious signs of severe trauma.

Cora and Dawson were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth where they were pronounced dead.

Eight-month Callan Clancy was medflighted to Boston Children’s Hospital where he was treated for several days before he passed.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Lindsay Clancy and she was taken into custody.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death to Cora and Dawson Clancy was asphyxia, and the cause of death to Callan Clancy was complication of asphyxia.

Clancy is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Plymouth Superior Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW