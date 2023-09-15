Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy indicted on murder charges in deaths of three children

BROCKTON − The Duxbury mom accused of killing her three children has been indicted on three counts each of murder and strangulation, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, Clancy is being held without bail at a Tewksbury State Hospital for treatment.

Duxbury police responded to a 911 call on Jan. 24 that reported that a woman living on Summer Street jumped from a window in a suspected suicide attempt.

Police and first responders found Clancy at the scene.

Three children were then found in the home's basement, all unconscious and showing signs of severe trauma. Cora and Dawson Clancy, ages 5 and 3, were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess in Plymouth and pronounced dead.

An infant was airlifted to Boston Children's Hospital. Eight-month-old Callan Clancy was treated for several days before he died.

Authorities investigating the deaths said they found probable cause and arrested Lindsay Clancy. She remains in custody. The chief medical examiner said they died from asphyxia.

Clancy will be arraigned at Plymouth Superior Court on a date to be determined.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury indicted on murder charges