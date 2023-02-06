Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy set for arraignment in deaths of her three children

32-year-old Lindsay Clancy is set for arraignment Tuesday in Plymouth District Court for the deaths of her three children.

If convicted, she faces the state’s harshest punishment, life in prison, without the possibility of parole.

The Duxbury mother is accused of strangling her three young children to death in their home before jumping out of a window in an attempt to take her own life on January 24th, while her husband left the home to run an errand.

On Friday, Lindsay’s attorney, Kevin Reddington said Clancy struggled with her mental health and was prescribed a dozen drugs in the months before the incident.

Lindsay Clancy remains hospitalized and will only attend her arraignment over Zoom.

Boston attorney Brad Bailey expects her mental health will be addressed.

“There’s no question, given the backdrop of this case, that she’s going to need to be evaluated and subjected to a full-blown mental health examination,” Bailey said.

It’s expected Lindsay Clancy will be charged with three counts of murder.

And it’ll be a jury’s job to decide if she’s guilty of first or second-degree murder, or even manslaughter.

Bailey tells me, there’s another option: lack of criminal responsibility.

The idea, is that Lindsay’s postpartum psychosis was so severe, she didn’t know what she was doing.

Bailey says such a finding does not mean she would walk free.

“The accused in that situation does not walk right out the door, rather they are remanded or sent to a secure mental health treatment facility where so many of these people need to go and they’re held indefinitely,” Bailey said.

Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment will provide our first glimpse of her since the deaths of her children.

Until now, the District Attorney has released very few details about his disturbing case.

That could change if the full arrest complaint is read aloud at arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

