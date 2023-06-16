Duxbury police officer faces charges after allegedly falsifying report, intimidating other officer

A Duxbury police officer has been indicted on charges he allegedly falsified a police report and intimidated another officer, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced Friday.

Steven Amado, 51, is accused of purposefully misidentifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a traffic incident with property damages on May 6. The indictment also alleges that Amado misled the Duxbury Police Department and attempted to intimidate another officer involved in the investigation of the incident.

Duxbury police notified the Plymouth County DA’s Office after the department was made aware of the incident.

Amado is facing one count each of misleading a police officer, intimidating a police officer and falsifying a crime report.

Amado has been a member of the Duxbury police for 24 years. He is currently on administrative leave, the DA’s office says.

He will be arraigned in court at a later date.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW