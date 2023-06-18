Duxbury police officer indicted on charges of misleading colleagues

BROCKTON – A veteran Duxbury police officer is on administrative leave after he was indicted on charges of falsifying a police report and intimidating a witness in the case, a fellow police officer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced.

A Plymouth County grand jury on Friday returned the indictments against Steven J. Amado, 51, of Plymouth, a Duxbury police officer for 24 years. He is charged with one count each of misleading a police officer, intimidation of a police officer and filing a false crime report.

Amado will be arraigned on the charges at a later date.

The district attorney's office said the charges stem from an investigation into a May 6 traffic incident with property damage. Prosecutors allege that Amado intentionally misidentified the operator of the motor vehicle involved. They further allege that Amado misled the police department and intimidated a fellow police officer involved in the investigation.

Upon notification of the incident, Duxbury police launched an investigation and notified the district attorney's office.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Duxbury police officer charged with false reports, intimidation