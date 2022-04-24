Duxbury police searching for missing teen

Duxbury Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police say Rebekah Webb left on foot with a backpack from Pettibush Lane around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with “Outer Banks” written on the front and camp pants, according to police.

Police described her as 5-foot-2, with dirty blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Duxbury Police Department.

