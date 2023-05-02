Duxbury's Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her kids, transferred to different hospital

DUXBURY − Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of strangling her three young children with exercise bands before jumping out a window of the Duxbury family's home, has been moved to a different hospital.

Doctors transferred Clancy to Tewksbury State Hospital because they believed she needed extended mental health care, WCVB reported citing court records. Her next court date has been delayed to July 25.

Lindsay Clancy of Duxbury.

Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said Clancy is a paraplegic with spinal transection.

Authorities would not comment on whether mental illness may have played a role in the homicides or if Lindsay Clancy had any mental health history.

Clancy is facing two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the deaths of her children, 5-year-old daughter Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson and 7-month-old son Callan.

A Massachusetts General Hospital spokesman confirmed to NewsCenter 5 that Lindsay Clancy worked as a nurse at the hospital.

More: 'We see bad things': Duxbury chief says Clancy killings a case study in modern policing

More: Attorney for Duxbury's Lindsay Clancy has long list of high-profile South Shore clients

More: 'She killed the kids': Court hearing reveals what happened to Clancy children in Duxbury

More: Funeral held for Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy's criminal defense begins

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mom accused of killing her kids, transferred