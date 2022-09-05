Duxton Water (ASX:D2O) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.033

The board of Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of A$0.033 on the 28th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 3.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Duxton Water's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Duxton Water was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 3.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 74% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Duxton Water Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Duxton Water's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The annual payment during the last 5 years was A$0.023 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.066. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. Duxton Water has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Duxton Water May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings have grown at around 3.3% a year for the past three years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. When the rate of return on reinvestment opportunities falls below a certain minimum level, companies often elect to pay a larger dividend instead. This is why many mature companies often have larger dividend yields.

Our Thoughts On Duxton Water's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Duxton Water is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Duxton Water has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Is Duxton Water not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

