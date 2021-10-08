Duxton Water (ASX:D2O) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At AU$0.031

Duxton Water Limited's (ASX:D2O) dividend will be increasing on the 29th of October to AU$0.031, with investors receiving 6.9% more than last year. This will take the annual payment to 4.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Duxton Water's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Duxton Water's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 56.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Duxton Water Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The first annual payment during the last 4 years was AU$0.023 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was AU$0.062. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 28% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Duxton Water has impressed us by growing EPS at 57% per year over the past three years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Our Thoughts On Duxton Water's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Duxton Water's payments are rock solid. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Duxton Water has been making. We don't think Duxton Water is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Duxton Water (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

