Duxton Water (ASX:D2O) shareholders have earned a 14% CAGR over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) shareholders have enjoyed a 54% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 12% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 18% in the last year , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Duxton Water

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Duxton Water became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Dive deeper into Duxton Water's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Duxton Water's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Duxton Water's TSR for the last 5 years was 95%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Duxton Water shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 14% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Duxton Water better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Duxton Water is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

We will like Duxton Water better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $17.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street

    Growth stocks are having a terrible year amid the broader market sell-off caused by the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature. AMD's notebook market share stood at nearly 25%, while it controlled 13.9% of the server processor market.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • 3 Stocks I Will Never Sell

    No matter what happens in the market, I'm sticking to these three stocks like glue. Here's why.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • 3 Stocks Down 50% I'd Buy Right Now

    The market downturn has been relentless for growth investors, and this has caused many high-quality businesses to fall substantially from their all-time highs. However, this could be one of the best times for long-term investors to buy stocks at a relative bargain.

  • Risk-Hungry Investors Should Remember Black Monday

    Inexperienced investors are making the same mistakes 35 years since the historic market crash, writes Tim Morton.

  • Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    IDC reports PC shipments fell 15% year over year in the third quarter of 2022. Aside from Apple, all the major PC original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) saw a big decline in shipments last quarter. Market leader Lenovo, for instance, had a 16% decline in shipments over the prior year, while HP and Dell saw greater declines of 28% and 21%, respectively.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Specifically, last year's 24% top-line uptick more than doubled 2020's pandemic-suppressed profits, and analysts expect revenue growth of 18% for 2022 to drive per-share earnings up from $18.99 to $22.99. Revenue growth is projected to slow a bit in 2023, but earnings growth is expected to stay close to its current pace. It's all part of the bigger reason Deere shares have held their ground this year while the broad market lost ground.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Investors looking for a quality opportunity in this difficult market should consider Confluent stock.

  • Uganda has the most promising financial sector in eastern Africa

    Kampala could soon dislodge Nairobi from its status as the financial capital of eastern Africa if Uganda continues with measures that have seen it rise to become the regions’ most developed financial sector. This is according to the sixth edition of the 2022 Absa Africa Financial Markets Index (pdf) released by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum(OMFIF), a London-based banking think tank and Absa Bank, one of Africa’s leading banks.

  • AT&T Q3 Preview: Can Shares Move Higher?

    Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.