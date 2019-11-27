Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll evaluate Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Duxton Water:

0.08 = AU$16m ÷ (AU$201m - AU$1.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Duxton Water has an ROCE of 8.0%.

View our latest analysis for Duxton Water

Does Duxton Water Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Duxton Water's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 6.5% average in the Water Utilities industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Aside from the industry comparison, Duxton Water's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Duxton Water's past growth compares to other companies.

ASX:D2O Past Revenue and Net Income, November 27th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Duxton Water.

Duxton Water's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Duxton Water has total liabilities of AU$1.8m and total assets of AU$201m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 0.9% of its total assets. With low levels of current liabilities, at least Duxton Water's mediocre ROCE is not unduly boosted.

The Bottom Line On Duxton Water's ROCE

Based on this information, Duxton Water appears to be a mediocre business. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.