Duy-Loan Le Is The Independent Director of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) And They Just Picked Up 5.5% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors who take an interest in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Duy-Loan Le, recently paid US$100 per share to buy US$100k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Duy-Loan Le was not the only time they bought Wolfspeed shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$106 per share in a US$106k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$96.59). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Duy-Loan Le was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Duy-Loan Le bought a total of 3.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$96.81. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Wolfspeed Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Wolfspeed insiders own about US$64m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Wolfspeed Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Wolfspeed insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Wolfspeed. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Wolfspeed.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 11% this week, taking one-year losses to 77%

    It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it would be foolish to simply...

  • One iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) insider upped their stake by 12% in the previous year

    Looking at iMedia Brands, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:IMBI ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were...

  • Danish Stocks Are World’s Worst Performing in 2022 Rotation

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersLufthansa Suspends Kyiv Flights for a Week: Ukraine UpdateAfter three years of outsized stock market gains, Denmark started 2022 as the world’s worst-performing country benchmark. And its lack of exposure to value sectors that

  • IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

    Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    With the proliferation of online brokerages offering no-commission trades and fractional shares, fewer companies are splitting their stocks, leading to per-share prices that may make some investors feel those stocks are out of reach. Fortunately, some great companies are still out there with share prices below $20. Investors should avoid hunting for investment ideas based on share price alone, as some shares trade for less because they're a bad investment.

  • Canada govt to stop funding Trans Mountain oil line project as costs soar 70%

    CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Canada said on Friday it will halt any further public funding for the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion, after the government-owned company behind the project said costs had surged 70% to C$21.4 billion ($16.8 billion). Trans Mountain Corp (TMC) also delayed the finish date of the expansion by a further nine months, dealing another blow to a project already best by regulatory delays and opposition. With the latest cost overrun, the government has told TMC to secure the necessary financing from public debt markets or financial institutions, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay a Gusher of Dividends This Year

    The oil company's dividend framework has it on track to pay a massive amount of dividends in the coming quarters.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    Dividend stocks have historically been great wealth creators. For example, a stock with a dividend yield of at least 7.25% will throw off enough income over a decade to double an investor's money. While dividend yields that high are often riskier, several companies currently offering ultra-high dividend yields should be able to maintain them over the coming decade.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Death cross crystallizes in Nasdaq Composite on Friday for first time in 2 years, in a bearish sign for the stock market

    The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy at Unbelievable Bargains

    These stocks have tremendous growth prospects that make their current valuations look really attractive.

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • What Will Stocks Do if War—or Peace—Erupts in Ukraine?

    Uncertainty and the impending Fed rate hikes clobbered shares again this past week. Time to buy the dip? Or stay on the sidelines?

  • These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Buffett has always loved dividend stocks, and that is clearly reflected in Berkshire Hathaway's equities portfolio.

  • 2 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    On all three counts, I think building products company Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) and tool maker Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) are strong candidates to consider adding to your portfolio. This company manufactures building products in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, fire and safety, and building controls niches. OpenBlue will help drive the company's growth in three ways.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersLufthansa Suspends

  • Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

    The founder of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed in 2021 has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice.

  • 2 Real Estate Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

    These two stocks are headed in the wrong direction, and the risks far outweigh any potential reward.