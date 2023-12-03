DV suspect dies in hospital from heart failure after crashing into cars, breaking into house

A man suspected in a domestic violence incident died after going into cardiac arrest which landed him in the hospital Sunday morning.

Before he was hospitalized for the heart incident, the suspect left the domestic violence location, crashed into multiple cars on a street nearby, and broke into a home.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says they were called to Palm Breeze Lane around 4:30 Sunday morning. At the residence, the investigation indicated he had fired his weapon multiple times and fled the scene in his car before police arrived.

His car was found nearby in the 5300 block of Windy Valley Drive after he crashed into several cars. After crashing, he then broke into a house.

CMPD says the suspect was “acting erratically,” so they used a “soft, empty hands” approach and called for MEDIC.

When more units arrived, the suspect was reportedly conscious. As he was being evaluated, he went into cardiac arrest.

MEDIC took him to Atrium Main where he died from the heart incident.

Because he was detained by CMPD before the deadly heart incident, CMPD labeled this an “in-custody death.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (NCSBI) is handling the in-custody death investigation while CMPD Internal Affairs investigates the officers’ actions.

CMPD says their approach in apprehending the suspect followed the guidelines of handling a resisting suspect.

CMPD Violent Crimes is investigating the domestic violence incident that led to the rest of the situation.

