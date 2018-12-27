Here’s What Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited’s (NSE:DWARKESH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited’s (NSE:DWARKESH) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries’s P/E ratio is 8.2. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying ₹8.2 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries:

P/E of 8.2 = ₹22.15 ÷ ₹2.7 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries’s earnings per share fell by 71% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 48% per year over the last five years.

How Does Dwarikesh Sugar Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Dwarikesh Sugar Industries has a lower P/E than the average (17.7) in the food industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Dwarikesh Sugar Industries shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Dwarikesh Sugar Industries’s P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Dwarikesh Sugar Industries’s ₹191m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Dwarikesh Sugar Industries’s P/E Ratio

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries’s P/E is 8.2 which is below average (17) in the IN market. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity.