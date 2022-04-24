Dwayne Haskins Death, New Bay Bridge, Best High Schools: MD News

MARYLAND — Top news stories this week in Maryland included the state's official pick for the site of a new span of the Bay Bridge; a new list of the best public high schools in the state; declawing cats is about to become a crime; a man died after he was shot by officers in Harford County; more than 500 people died on Maryland roads last year; and the 2022 hurricane season forecast.

Plus, FedEx Field officials have taken the site out of the running to host soccer's World Cup; a new budget airline is offering service from BWI Airport to Europe; a Russian missile strike in Ukraine injured several workers for Bethesda chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen charity; a woman pleaded guilty to fatally attacking her mother; a possible explanation for why NFL player Dwayne Haskins of Maryland was walking on a Florida highway when he died; and more in our roundup of top news stories from Maryland's Patch sites this week.

Here are some of this week's top news headlines:



New information from a 911 call the wife of former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins made to authorities helps explain why he was walking on a Florida highway before he died.



Maryland authorities on Thursday proposed building a third span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge near the existing two crossings. The state hopes adding another span would relieve traffic on U.S. Route 50 during rush hour, beach season and holiday vacations.

Niche.com just released its 2022 rankings of the best public high schools in the country, and Maryland is represented among the top.



Four workers on Bethesda chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen team were injured when a missile strike hit the area where they were working in a kitchen in Kharkiv, Ukraine. No one inside the restaurant was killed, but several staff members were injured and taken to the hospital.

A daughter pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother in Linthicum Heights. A judge said Kimberly Windsor attacked her mother because she wouldn't go to the store for her.

While states across the country experienced an increase in roadway fatalities last year, Maryland saw a three percent decrease. Yet despite the drop in highway fatalities, officials said Maryland still saw an unacceptable number of crashes – 519 – resulting in 557 fatalities, including 129 pedestrians and six bicyclists.

This article originally appeared on the Across Maryland Patch