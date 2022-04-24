Dwayne Haskins Death, New Bay Bridge, Best High Schools: MD News
MARYLAND — Top news stories this week in Maryland included the state's official pick for the site of a new span of the Bay Bridge; a new list of the best public high schools in the state; declawing cats is about to become a crime; a man died after he was shot by officers in Harford County; more than 500 people died on Maryland roads last year; and the 2022 hurricane season forecast.
Plus, FedEx Field officials have taken the site out of the running to host soccer's World Cup; a new budget airline is offering service from BWI Airport to Europe; a Russian missile strike in Ukraine injured several workers for Bethesda chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen charity; a woman pleaded guilty to fatally attacking her mother; a possible explanation for why NFL player Dwayne Haskins of Maryland was walking on a Florida highway when he died; and more in our roundup of top news stories from Maryland's Patch sites this week.
Share your local news, events and pics by clicking "+" at the top of any page.
Here are some of this week's top news headlines:
Dwayne Haskins: 911 Call Sheds Light On Why He Was On Foot
New information from a 911 call the wife of former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins made to authorities helps explain why he was walking on a Florida highway before he died.
New Bay Bridge Crossing: MD Officially Proposes Location For 3rd Span
Maryland authorities on Thursday proposed building a third span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge near the existing two crossings. The state hopes adding another span would relieve traffic on U.S. Route 50 during rush hour, beach season and holiday vacations.
Maryland's Best Public High Schools: 2022 Rankings Released
Niche.com just released its 2022 rankings of the best public high schools in the country, and Maryland is represented among the top.
World Central Kitchen Workers Injured In Kharkiv Missile Strike
Four workers on Bethesda chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen team were injured when a missile strike hit the area where they were working in a kitchen in Kharkiv, Ukraine. No one inside the restaurant was killed, but several staff members were injured and taken to the hospital.
Daughter Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Mother: Officials
A daughter pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother in Linthicum Heights. A judge said Kimberly Windsor attacked her mother because she wouldn't go to the store for her.
557 Fatalities On Maryland Highways In 2021, Report Finds
While states across the country experienced an increase in roadway fatalities last year, Maryland saw a three percent decrease. Yet despite the drop in highway fatalities, officials said Maryland still saw an unacceptable number of crashes – 519 – resulting in 557 fatalities, including 129 pedestrians and six bicyclists.
Business Openings, Closings News
Brazilian Gourmet Celebrates Culture, Cuisine At Specialty Store
Creative Ice Cream Shop To Open In Howard County This Summer
Clothing Retailers Boss, New Square Open At Arundel Mills Mall
Also Worth a Look Today
Protective Gear From HoCo Headed To Ukraine To Help Emergency Workers
$25K Reward Offered For Information About Shooting Death Of Man, 67
Man Killed In Forest Hill Encounter With Deputies: Harford Sheriff
Cal Ripken Jr. Joins Gov. Hogan To Unveil 1st-Of-Its-Kind Youth Park
FedEx Field Backs Out Of The Running For 2026 World Cup Site
Ever Forward Cargo Ship Stuck In Chesapeake Bay Finally Freed
Play Budget Airline Launches Service From BWI To Europe Via Iceland
EV Charging Station Outlets May Be Required In Newly Built Homes
Falling Tree Near Annapolis Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized: Officials
Purple Line Construction Resuming This Spring With $1.76 Billion Loan
Man Found Guilty In Fatal Stabbing At Prince George's Popeyes
MD Summer Travel Plans Surge As COVID Concerns Ease: AAA Poll
Don't miss local news from Maryland Patches. Sign up for free Patch alerts and daily newsletters.
Thanks for reading Patch!
This article originally appeared on the Across Maryland Patch