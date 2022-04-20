Dwayne Haskins’ wife called 911 the morning of his death, said he was out of gas

The 911 audio from the morning of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ death has been released.

Haskins was hit and killed by a dump truck in South Florida on April 9.

According to the audio recording, his wife Kalabrya called 911 shortly after the incident. During the call, she tells a dispatcher that her husband had to walk to get gas but then lost touch.

11 News obtained the audio from talk show host Andy Slater.

WARNING: The 911 audio may be disturbing for some listeners.

NEW: 911 audio from the morning Dwayne Haskins tragically died on a South Florida road.



One of the calls is from his concerned wife in Pittsburgh after she says she just spoke to him. pic.twitter.com/yoAWsHJbiG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 20, 2022

A funeral for Dwayne Haskins is being held in Pittsburgh on April 22. Details can be found here.

