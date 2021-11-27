Dwayne Johnson gives Navy veteran his personal F-150 Raptor, Ford CEO responds

Actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, recently gave a Navy veteran a huge surprise — his personal custom Ford F-150 Raptor pickup.

Johnson shared on social media video of the moment he stunned Oscar Rodriguez of Los Angeles during a special Thanksgiving theater screening of "Red Notice."

In front of a surprised theater crowd, Johnson praised Rodriguez for his acts of kindness at church, at his job as a personal trainer, in his preparation of meals for women who are survivors of domestic violence and in caring for his mother.

"Just an honor for me to give a little bit of joy to a dude who deserves probably a lot more than just my truck," Johnson said in the video.

Rodriguez was shocked when Johnson gave him the pickup that he called "his baby" in the theater parking lot.

"I thought this was your truck, bro," Rodriguez said.

"It is my truck," Johnson said. "Now, it's your truck."

The emotional video has millions of views across Instagram and Twitter, including at least one from Ford CEO Jim Farley, who retweeted Johnson with a personal message.

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company, is seen here on August 14, 2021 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, as part of the annual Monterey Car Week.

"Kindness matters. Nice work, DJ @TheRock. And thank you for your service, @ORodri240 That's a great truck! #F150Raptor," Farley tweeted.

More: Ford CEO Jim Farley gave us big clue automaker's stock was going to surge

Story continues

More: Private moments with Ford CEO Jim Farley reveal how he works

► Stay connected and stay informed. Subscribe to the Detroit Free Press today.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dwayne Johnson gives F-150 Raptor truck to Navy vet Oscar Rodriguez